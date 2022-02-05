Muss, Hogs deliver second time around

FAYETTEVILLE -- When University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman's college teams are owed a victory by an opponent, they usually have collected.

Musselman's Nevada and Arkansas squads are a combined 10-2 the past six seasons when playing a team that beat them earlier in the season.

The Razorbacks are 7-1 in payback games in Musselman's three seasons as their coach, and they're hoping to add another victory when Arkansas (17-5, 6-3 SEC) plays Mississippi State (14-7, 5-3) at 7:30 tonight at Walton Arena.

The Bulldogs beat the Razorbacks 81-68 on Dec. 29 at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss., in the teams' SEC opener.

Arkansas beat Texas A&M 76-73 in overtime two weeks ago at Walton Arena to avenge an 86-81 road loss to the Aggies earlier this season.

"He's a really good coach and he always makes good adjustments," Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland said of Musselman's record in payback games. "So I'm not surprised."

During the 2019-20 season, the Razorbacks beat Missouri, Tennessee and LSU at home after losing to those teams on the road. Last season, Arkansas beat Alabama and LSU at home to avenge road losses, and won at Missouri after losing to the Tigers at Walton Arena.

The only opponents to sweep Musselman's teams the past six seasons are Fresno State against Nevada in 2017 and Mississippi State in 2020.

Two years ago, Mississippi State beat the Razorbacks 77-70 at home, then won 78-77 at Walton Arena on a last-second tip-in basket by Abdul Ado.

"I think everybody gets an opportunity to tinker and mess around with some stuff," Musselman said of winning rematches. "Sometimes there is some luck involved."

Musselman, a long-time coach in the NBA, CBA and G League, said he and his staff take a professional approach when playing an opponent multiple times.

"We talk about things as if there are adjustments throughout a playoff series," Musselman said. "We're talking about this being Game 2 with our series with Mississippi State.

"But having said that, there are such good coaches in this league, I think everybody makes good adjustments the second time around."

Arkansas senior guard JD Notae, who is averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game, missed the game at Mississippi State because he was in covid-19 safety protocols.

"He's a player that can take over a game with his ability to score and get really hot," Howland said. "And he has incredible range and an incredible ability to score off the dribble and create shots. He's just a real problem to match up with for everybody."

During Arkansas' seven-game winning streak, 6-10 sophomore Jaylin Williams is averaging 14.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals. He's also drawn 30 charges on the season.

"Williams is an all-league player," Howland said. "I think he's fantastic. He's a very complete player in that he plays outstanding defense.

"He probably leads the league in charges taken. I'm jealous. To have a guy take 30 charges is amazing."

Musselman changed the starting lineup during the winning streak by inserting 6-6 senior forward Trey Wade to go with 6-6 seniors Au'Diese Toney and Stanley Umude, Notae and Williams.

Junior forward Kamani Johnson, who started in the first game of the winning streak against Missouri and then was sidelined for two games by an ankle injury, is now part of the rotation off the bench along with sophomore guard Davonte Davis and senior guard Chris Lykes.

"They've really shortened their bench, changed their starting lineup," Howland said. "They're playing really big, and they're playing very physical. They're old, tough."

Mississippi State could be missing a key player tonight with 6-11 junior Tolu Smith questionable because of a knee injury that has sidelined him the past three games. Smith led the Bulldogs with 18 points against Arkansas in the teams' first game.

Bulldogs junior guard Iverson Molinar, who had 16 points against Arkansas, is averaging 18.1 points and scored 20 in Mississippi State's 78-64 victory over South Carolina last Saturday. Garrison Brooks, a 6-9 senior transfer from North Carolina, is averaging 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. He had 10 rebounds and 2 points against the Razorbacks, but 18 points and 9 rebounds against South Carolina.

"Molinar is one of the best point guards in the league," Musselman said. "I think Brooks has become more offensive-minded than when we played them the first time."

Musselman, who along with his staff puts together NBA-detailed scouting reports, said more work goes into preparation for an opponent after the first game.

"I would say actually that our scouts are probably more in-depth the second time, and if you play them a third time, because I think you're able to find out maybe an area that you did well and you're also able to figure out areas where you didn't do well," he said. "And you also have to anticipate adjustments from whoever you're playing.

"We have a fairly large postgame report that everybody on the staff is responsible for different areas. When you have so much information to go through, you've got to really study and decide what you want to pare down for your team and not overload them.

"I think that becomes really important the more times you play a team.How do you simplify it, and yet also make an adjustment or two."

Arkansas' major adjustment during its winning streak has been holding opponents to a combined 36.7% shooting and an average of 61.3 points.

"I think they have a very good chemistry right now and they're really bought into their style of play, which starts at the defensive end," Howland said. "Which is what Musselman's always done."

For Mississippi State to get another sweep over Musselman's Razorbacks, the Bulldogs will have to win on the road for the first time this season in five tries.

Howland's Bulldogs are 3-2 at Walton Arena, but lost there 61-45 last season. Arkansas is 12-1 in its past 13 SEC home games, with a loss to Vanderbilt 75-74 earlier this season.

"We've got to play well in a very difficult place to play," Howland said. "Bud Walton Arena is an outstanding venue. Great fans.

"Arkansas plays great at home there, so we're going to have to be at our very best to give ourselves a chance."

Arkansas men vs. Mississippi State

WHEN 7:30 p.m. today

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 17-5, 6-3 SEC; Mississippi State 14-7, 5-3

SERIES Arkansas leads 34-32

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MISSISSIPPI STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Iverson Molinar, 6-3, Jr. 18.1 3.5

G Shakeel Moore, 6-1, So. 10.3 2.9

F Garrison Brooks, 6-9, Sr. 11.3 6.4

F D.J. Jeffries, 6-7, Jr. 10.9 4.7

F Cameron Matthews, 6-7, So. 4.0 5.1

COACH Ben Howland (130-89 in seventh season at Mississippi State, 531-295 in 26th season overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr. 19.0 4.8

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr. 10.9 5.3

F Au’Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr. 11.0 5.3

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So. 9.4 9.1

F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr. 3.5 1.9

COACH Eric Musselman (62-24 in third season at Arkansas, 172-58 in seventh season overall).

TEAM COMPARISON

Miss. State Arkansas

74.3 Points for 79.3

66.5 Points against 68.5

+7.9 Rebound margin +6.1

+0.5 Turnover margin +2.3

47.6 FG pct. 45.9

32.7 3-pt pct. 31.0

72.6 FT pct. 74.4

CHALK TALK Mississippi State beat Arkansas 81-68 in the teams’ SEC opener at Starkville, Miss., on Dec. 29. Forward Tolu Smith, who is questionable for tonight’s game (knee), led the Bulldogs with 18 points and Iverson Molinar scored 16. Stanley Umude led Arkansas with 19 points. JD Notae did not play because of covid-19 safety protocols. … Notae is averaging 20.9 points per game in SEC play. … Arkansas is 22-8 at home against Mississippi State. … The Razorbacks lead the series 29-28 since they joined the SEC. … Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland is 7-3 against Arkansas, including 7-2 with the Bulldogs and 0-1 at Northern Arizona. … Mississippi State is 0-4 on the road this season with losses at Ole Miss, Florida, Kentucky in overtime and Texas Tech.