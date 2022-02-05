



• More than 50 years after Frank Serpico testified about endemic corruption in the New York Police Department, the department finally recognized his service and injury in the line of duty with an official certificate and inscribed medal of honor. The former undercover detective, 85, received the honor in the mail Thursday, the New York Daily News reported. Serpico testified in December 1971 to a panel appointed by Mayor John Lindsay to investigate police corruption, breaking the "blue wall of silence," the protection that fellow officers sometimes give one another such as by refusing to testify. Serpico was shot in the face during a drug arrest in Brooklyn in 1971 months before he testified and has maintained that the other officers he was with never made a call for an "officer down." Al Pacino portrayed him in the hit 1973 movie "Serpico," and his story was told in a book by Peter Maas. On Thursday, Serpico tweeted a photo of the framed medal of honor and certificate that reads in part, "in recognition of an individual act of extraordinary bravery performed in the line of duty." He has continued to speak out against corruption and abuse by the police since his retirement in 1972. While the department gave Serpico a medal recognizing his injury in 1972, it was handed over without ceremony or the accompanying certificate, he told the newspaper in December.

• Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday of charges that he cheated the porn actor Stormy Daniels out of nearly $300,000 that she was supposed to get for writing a book about an alleged tryst with former President Donald Trump. Avenatti, who acted as his own lawyer, stared straight ahead as the verdict was read. By representing Daniels, the California lawyer briefly rose to fame as one of Trump's leading antagonists on cable news. "I'm very disappointed in the jury's verdict," Avenatti told reporters outside the federal courtroom in New York. "I'm looking forward to a full adjudication of all the issues on appeal." Daniels had initially hired Avenatti as she was trying to escape the terms of a $130,000 hush payment deal that kept her from speaking publicly about a sexual encounter that Trump says never happened. The relationship between Avenatti and Daniels fell apart after Daniels learned that Avenatti had taken a share of her $800,000 book deal for himself. Prosecutors portrayed Avenatti as a common thief and serial liar. He countered casting himself as a white knight who went to Daniels' rescue. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman ordered Avenatti to surrender Monday to U.S. marshals in California. Avenatti has delayed serving a 2½-year prison sentence for his 2020 conviction in an extortion case while waiting for the book proceeds trial and the retrial of an unrelated fraud case.





Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left, speaks as her lawyer Michael Avenatti listens outside federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York. Daniels has taken her star turn on the witness stand at California lawyer Michael Avenatti's trial, telling a jury Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, he stole from her and lied to her. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)





