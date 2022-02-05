Tyson Foods to post 1Q earnings Monday

Tyson Foods Inc. is scheduled to post 2022 first quarter earnings Monday and host a call with investors to discuss its results.

Financial analysts are expecting strong results from Tyson's beef processing business.

Reuters reported that Arun Sundaram, senior equity research analyst for CFRA Research, estimated that higher meat prices allowed margins for Tyson's beef unit to reach 16% in the October to December 2021 period -- the first quarter of Tyson's financial year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been unchanged in the past month at $1.98 per share, a 2.1% rise from the same period a year ago. Revenue is forecast to climb 14.6% to $11.98 billion.

The company is facing inflationary pressures as retail and restaurant demand continues to grow. Higher raw material and ingredient prices, and logistics and labor costs are likely being passed on to customers and consumers.

Tyson Foods management said it will host a conference call and webcast at 8 a.m Monday to discuss its performance in the three months that ended Dec. 31, 2021. A news release and presentation slides are expected to be available before the market opens.

Those interested can listen to Monday's conference call online at ir.tyson.com or by dialing 1-844-890-1795.

Shares of Tyson fell more than 2%, or $2.03, to close Friday at $88.29 on the New York Stock Exchange.

-- Nathan Owens

NLR's McCain Plaza sells for over $31M

McCain Plaza, a North Little Rock shopping center, has been sold for more than $31 million.

The retail development, built in two phases in 1991 and 2002, is across U.S. 67/167 from McCain Mall and features a roster of national tenants including Bed Bath & Beyond, Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, T.J. Maxx, PetSmart, Burlington and Dick's Sporting Goods.

The property was acquired by a Newport, R.I., affiliate of AR Global of New York, a real estate investment firm with $12 billion in assets under management.

The seller was an affiliate of Trigate Capital of Dallas, a real estate investment firm with $2 billion in assets under management. Trigate had acquired the property in 2016 for $23.2 million.

The Pulaski County assessor's office values the property at $26.6 million.

-- Noel Oman

Arkansas Index dips; Dillard's shares rise

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 757.22, down 3.49.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. rose 2.6% to lead the index Friday, and shares of Murphy Oil Corp. rose 2.3%. Shares of ArcBest Corp. fell 3.5%, and Murphy USA shares fell 2.2%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.