Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sullivan; Marc Short, former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Wally Adeyemo, deputy treasury secretary; H.R. McMaster, former national security adviser. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sullivan; Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press