Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Samuel Smith, 38, of 900 N. Leverett Ave., Apt. 307, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and terroristic threatening. Smith was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• David Needham, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with burglary, breaking or entering, theft by receiving and theft of property. Needham was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• James Eubanks, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with burglary, breaking or entering, theft by receiving and theft of property. Eubanks was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Julie Diaz-Romero, 29, of 2429 Eleanor St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Diaz-Romero was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Mark Cibrian, 20, of 1302 Daline St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of drugs near certain facilities. Cibrian was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.