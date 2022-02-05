GOLF

Power sets 36-hole record

Even for being located next to the ocean, the iconic finishing hole at Pebble Beach is short for par 5s by modern standards. That didn’t keep Seamus Power, who has plenty of pop, from taking an iron off the tee and playing it as a three-shot hole. Power knew what he was doing. He wrapped up a sublime display with his wedges Friday with a 4-foot birdie, his 10th of the round, to set a 36-hole record in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 34-year-old Irishman had another 8-under 64 — the seventh time in 14 rounds this year he has been at 65 or lower — and built a five-shot lead to par. That score was 16-under 128 over rounds at Spyglass Hill on Thursday and Pebble Beach on Friday, both under as magnificent weather as the Monterey Peninsula can provide. Power broke the 36-hole tournament record previously held by Nick Taylor (14-under 129) in 2020 and Phil Mickelson (15-under 129) in 2005. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) fired a 66 on Friday and is at 7-under for the tournament. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot a 69 on Friday and is at 6-under. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) turned in a 73 on Friday and is at even par.

Two share LPGA lead

Leona Maguire and Marina Alex shared the lead Friday in the LPGA Drive On Championship after another windy round at Crown Colony. Maguire birdied the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65, and Alex closed with birdies on the par-4 eighth and par-5 ninth for a 66. They were at 13-under 131 with a round left. Maguire had six birdies in a 10-hole stretch in the middle of her bogey-free round. The 27-year-old Irish player is winless on the LPGA Tour. Alex, tied for the first-round lead with Nasa Hataoka after a 65, had seven birdies and a bogey. The 31-year-old American won the 2018 Portland Classic for her lone LPGA Tour title. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis (67), Brittany Altomare (67) and Linnea Johansson (69) were 9 under. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) finished at 145 and missed the cut. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 146 and missed the cut. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 147 and missed the cut.

Montgomery grabs lead

Taylor Montgomery shot a 3-under par 67 on Friday to take over the lead at the in Panama City, Panama. Montgomery is at 8-under 132 at the tournament’s midway point, one shot better than Joey Garber (66), first-round leader Jimmy Stranger

(69) and Carson Young (65). Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 70 and is at 139. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) turned in a 66 on Friday and is at 142. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Friday and is at 143.

Varner, Arnaus on top

Defending champion Dustin Johnson shot a 1-over 71 to fall six strokes behind co-leaders Harold Varner III and Adri Arnaus at the Saudi International after a windy second round on Friday. Varner and Arnaus carded 66s to reach 10 under overall while Johnson finished his front nine with back-to-back bogeys and dropped another shot on No. 16 — to go with his two birdies — in pursuit of a third victory at the event. Cameron Smith (66) and Matthew Wolff (67) were two strokes off the lead at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, and Tommy Fleetwood’s 67 left him a further shot back, alone in fifth place. Arnaus, a Spaniard who played at Texas A&M, had seven birdies. His three bogeys came on the front nine.

FOOTBALL

Rowe added to Bears’ staff

The Chicago Bears hired James Rowe as defensive backs coach on Friday. Rowe is the latest assistant to follow Coach Matt Eberflus from Indianapolis to Chicago after coaching the Colts’ cornerbacks this past season. The list includes defensive coordinator Alan Williams, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II. Rowe has coached for 15 years — four in the NFL. The Colts ranked second in the league with 33 takeaways and tied for third in interceptions with 19 in his lone season with them.

Lynn hired as 49ers assistant

The San Francisco 49ers are hiring former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn to their recently opened assistant head coach position. Lynn comes to San Francisco despite multiple NFL and college offers. But with the 49ers, Lynn, who spent last season as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator, is returning to his roots. A former NFL running back, Lynn played two seasons with the 49ers (1995-1996) and played for the Denver Broncos and Coach Mike Shanahan from 1997 to 1999, winning a pair of Super Bowls in the process. Shanahan is the father of 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan.

BASEBALL

Umpire Joe West retires

Joe West has made it official, retiring from Major League Baseball after umpiring a record 5,460 regular-season games. Roberto Ortiz became the first Puerto Rican-born umpire to join the big league staff in a series of retirements and promotions announced Friday by MLB. Longtime umpires Gerry Davis, Kerwin Danley, Brian Gorman and Fieldin Culbreth also have retired. The 69-year-old West worked his first big league game on Sept. 14, 1976, at third base in Atlanta when the Braves hosted the Houston Astros. His finale was on Oct. 6, when he worked home plate at Dodger Stadium for the NL wild-card game between Los Angeles and the St. Louis Cardinals. Known as Country Joe, West set the record for regular-season games last May 25, when he worked the plate when the Chicago White Sox hosted the Cardinals. NL umpire Bill Klem had held the record following in a career that spanned 1905-41.

BASKETBALL

Blazers, Clippers make trade

The Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, rookie Keon Johnson and a second-round pick in 2025. The trade, first announced by ESPN, moved the Trail Blazers under the luxury-tax threshold. The move comes less than a week before the NBA’s trade deadline. Both teams are in danger of having to go through the play-in tournament to get to the playoffs. The Clippers have won two of their last three to even their record at 27-27. They have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Lakers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but trail Denver by 2 1/2 games for the sixth seed,. The Trail Blazers are 21-31 and in 10th place.

UCLA player arrested

UCLA men’s basketball player Mac Etienne was arrested and cited on suspicion of misdemeanor assault after appearing to spit toward a fan after the Bruins lost a road game to Pac-12 rival Arizona, a University of Arizona police spokesman said Friday. The alleged incident occurred Thursday night as UCLA players left the McKale Center playing floor and entered a tunnel to go to their locker room, said the spokesman, Officer Jesus Aguilar. Etienne was allowed to go to the locker room and was then arrested, cited and released, Aguilar said. Local media outlets reported that fans jeered UCLA players when the incident occurred. The Wildcats beat the Bruins 76-66. Etienne, a redshirt freshman, was not in uniform and did not play in the game.