OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Former spouses ready to try relationship again after 16 years

Dear Abby: I reconnected with my ex-husband, “Liam,” a year ago, 16 years after our divorce. (We hadn’t seen or talked to each other during that time.) He’s remarried with four kids; I am single with two kids. We’re now in our early 40s. We know what we want or don’t want in a partner.

Liam is still married, but separated for almost two years, and I have been single for a year. We have been intimate, which has brought us closer. We are very compatible, get along well, have the same religious beliefs and are both vegetarians. We recently had a long talk about our future and whether we should try to get back together. We both feel the same way. We’re very much in love with each other after all these years.

Should we try to get back together when the time is right, or should we leave the past behind us and let it go? — Second Chance In Georgia

Dear Second Chance: No one can decide for you whether you and Liam should reconcile “when the time is right” — which I assume means when he is divorced from his current wife. As appealing as the idea may seem right now, don’t do it until you have had joint counseling with a licensed marriage and family therapist.

Also, if Liam is really contemplating offloading his current missus, he needs to find an attorney who specializes in family law so he will be prepared for the battle ahead.

Dear Abby: I had substance abuse problems in the past. I have been in a rehabilitation program, and have been sober for more than a year now. I would like to continue my sobriety and feel I could stay sober from drugs while drinking socially. My family is against me drinking, even though alcohol is plentiful at holiday get-togethers. They also don’t want me socializing with friends who drink, even if these friends don’t use other substances.

How can I convince my family I will stay off drugs while drinking socially? I know they want what’s best for me, but I don’t want to feel left out of family events or have to end friendships, which feels extreme. — Responsible Social Drinker

Dear Responsible: While your family is well-intentioned, I agree their thinking they can maintain your sobriety “for” you by deciding what you may and may not drink on their premises is extreme. And the decision of who you can safely socialize with is yours.

This is an important subject you should discuss with your sponsor or the administrators of your substance abuse rehabilitation program. Please don’t wait to do it. Not knowing you personally, I can’t — and shouldn’t — advise you further than this.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles,CA 90069 or visit

www.DearAbby.com