100 years ago

Feb. 5, 1922

EL DORADO -- Albert G. Powell, a driller in the local oil field, was blown about 35 feet into the air and suffered severe injuries early this morning when a 100-barrel fuel tank exploded. The man's left eye was knocked out, his skull was fractured and he received severe burns about his head and face. At the hospital tonight it was said he had a chance for recovery. ... Workmen at the scene stopped a freight train on the El Dorado and Wesson railroad, and the engine and caboose were put into service to take the injured man to the hospital.

50 years ago

Feb. 5, 1972

BLYTHEVILLE -- Joseph Davis was awakened by a loud noise in front of his home early Thursday to discover what authorities said amounted to $9,000 worth of property damage as a result of a freak traffic accident. A speeding vehicle driven by Roy Hubbard, 26, missed a turn, struck a parked pickup truck, crashed through a fence and hedge, knocked down a telephone pole and glanced off a boat before crashing in the front wall of the Davis home, officers said. Police charged Hubbard with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and having an expired vehicle license.

25 years ago

Feb. 5, 1997

JASPER -- Four days after more than 40 elementary school students were hospitalized by a mysterious sickness they contracted at recess, doctors and scientists looking into the case determined the illness wasn't caused by wood burning or two specific pesticides. ... With those possibilities ruled out by several days of testing by the toxicology department at Arkansas Children's Hospital, director of the state Department of Health said, investigators are calling Friday's illness "an isolated environmental episode of short duration." More than 40 fifth- and sixth-graders were taken to North Arkansas Medical Center in Harrison after complaining of nausea, rashes and difficulty breathing after coming in from recess at Jasper Elementary School.

10 years ago

Feb. 5, 2012

• Former President Bill Clinton, Paul Leopoulos of the Thea Foundation of North Little Rock and educators announced Saturday a revival of the Arkansas A+ Program, an effort to integrate the arts into school curricula. The announcement was made at a news conference at the Clinton library in downtown Little Rock. The Thea Foundation is supporting the use of the program at 12 schools across the state this year, including the introduction of the program at four new schools. The foundation is a nonprofit organization advocating the importance of the arts in the development of young people. Noting his record as an education reformer, Clinton said the nontraditional training and tactics used by educators who have been trained through the A+ programs are more effective at cultivating critical-thinking abilities, as well as instilling a "love of life-long learning." "We don't all learn the same way, and we can't sustain as a country having the level of dropouts we have and the level of learning we're achieving compared to our competitors," Clinton said. "We're paying a terrible price for it today, and we'll pay a bigger price tomorrow."