Ouster calls, staff exits rock U.K. premier

LONDON -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday was fighting for his premiership, after fresh resignations from his inner team and renewed calls from within his party for him to step down.

The beleaguered leader attempted to rally his remaining staffers by quoting Disney. "As Rafiki in 'The Lion King' says, 'Change is good, and change is necessary even though it's tough.'" His comments were reported by a Downing Street spokeswoman who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Critics were quick to note that the change some people want is at the very top.

The Partygate scandal -- involving gatherings by government officials during a time of pandemic lockdowns -- continues to engulf the British government.

London's Metropolitan Police are investigating the dozen gatherings -- some at the prime minister's office or residence, some at the Cabinet office -- for potential criminal violations of the government's coronavirus restrictions. A report by civil servant Sue Gray this week determined that there were "failures of leadership and judgment."

While questions of criminality and accusations of hypocrisy remain dominant, Johnson is also taking heat for violating parliamentary codes of conduct, "slurring" the leader of the opposition Labor Party and potentially misleading lawmakers. In Britain, lying to Parliament is a fire-able offense.

Conservative lawmaker Aaron Bell on Friday became the latest politician from Johnson's party to announce that he had submitted a formal letter calling for a vote of no confidence in the prime minister. Bell wrote that "the breach of trust that the events in No. 10 Downing Street represent, and the manner in which they have been handled, makes his position untenable."

To trigger a leadership challenge, 54 Conservative members of Parliament would have to submit letters of no confidence to the chairman of the 1922 Committee, made up of backbench party members. At least eight lawmakers have publicly said they have submitted letters, and more may have done so privately.

Johnson has also been hit by five aides' resignations in less than 24 hours. His communications director, chief of staff, private secretary and policy director all announced their departures Thursday, with Elena Narozanski, his special adviser on women and equalities, following Friday.

Johnson's allies Friday described some of the departures as a deliberate attempt by the prime minister to get control of the situation.

"The prime minister was absolutely clear on Monday that there would be changes at the top of Number 10, and that is what he has delivered," Energy Minister Greg Hands told Sky News. "The Sue Gray report update said there were failings at the top of the operation."

But how much remains in Johnson's control is a subject of debate.

Some of the staffers leaving have been linked to Partygate. But Policy Director Munira Mirza, one of Johnson's longest-serving allies, made clear that she was leaving on principle, over frustration with the prime minister.

It's unclear whether a shake-up of Johnson's inner circle will be enough to revive his troubled premiership.

Nikki da Costa, a former legislative affairs director at Downing Street, suggested that rebuilding the team around Johnson would not be easy.

The operation at Number 10 is "demoralised, already quite dysfunctional, with remaining good people neutered by the hierarchical, often ego driven, culture that has developed," she wrote. "They can't just bounce back, and they are also dealing with this and sudden loss of colleagues."