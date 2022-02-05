Police: Man arrested after threats

ROGERS -- Police arrested a man who was carrying a knife after he sent messages threatening to kill a former girlfriend, according to court documents.

Javier Rueda, 36, of Rogers was being held without bail Friday in the Benton County jail. He was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder and terroristic threatening.

A Rogers police officer responded at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday to a call concerning threats, according to a probable cause affidavit. A woman showed the officer multiple text messages to her from Rueda, her former boyfriend, stating that he was riding his bicycle on his way to kill her, the affidavit states.

Another police officer found Rueda walking his bicycle at Second and Locust streets, a block from the woman's house. The officer turned on his lights, and Rueda immediately got on his knees with his back toward the police vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The officer was handcuffing Rueda when he saw a 10-inch filet blade lying in front of Rueda, according to the affidavit.

The officer said Rueda's phone was playing a menacing song at full blast, and he was wearing a bandanna around his face. Rueda's head was covered by the hood from his jacket, and he was wearing rubber gloves, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police that she feared for her life and wanted to press charges. The affidavit said the text messages show intent of Rueda plotting to kill the woman.

Also, Rueda said he was going to kill the woman as he was being taken to jail, according to the affidavit.