Razorbacks close strong, beat Mississippi State for 8th straight win

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas won its eight consecutive game Saturday night in its final game before a visit from the top-ranked team in college basketball.

The Razorbacks defeated Mississippi State 63-55 at Bud Walton Arena to split the season series with the Bulldogs. Mississippi State won by 13 points in the first meeting between the teams on Dec. 29 in Starkville, Miss.

Arkansas (18-5, 7-3 SEC) will host No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday. The Tigers’ 19-game win streak is the only in the SEC that is longer than the Razorbacks’ streak, which began Jan. 12.

Jaylin Williams, Davonte Davis and Chris Lykes hit shots on three consecutive possessions in the final two minutes to help Arkansas pull away after Mississippi State pulled within 53-52 on Garrison Brooks’ second-chance dunk with 2:07 to play.

Williams answered with a three-pointer to put the Razorbacks ahead 56-52. Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith cut the score to 56-54 on two free throws with 1:29 to play, but on the ensuing possession Davis hit a contested shot from the top of the key as the shot clock ran down to extend Arkansas’ lead to 58-54.

Following a defensive stop, Lykes launched a transition three-pointer with 19 seconds remaining on the shot clock. It was good to give the Razorbacks a comfortable 61-54 cushion with 26 seconds to play.

JD Notae led Arkansas with 14 points. Williams and Lykes added 10 points apiece, and Williams also had nine rebounds before fouling out in the closing seconds.

Iverson Molinar scored 19 points to lead Mississippi State (14-8, 5-4). Brooks added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Smith scored 11 points.

Arkansas made 15 of 31 shot attempts and 3 of 6 shots from beyond the arc after halftime to offset a cold-shooting first half for both teams. Arkansas was 8 of 30 overall and 1 of 13 from three-point range in the first half.

Javian Davis’ dunk with 17 seconds left in the first half tied the game 25-25 at halftime.

Mississippi State was held to 35.3% shooting (18 of 51). The Bulldogs were 3 of 12 from beyond the arc, but stayed competitive with a 16-of-22 showing at the free throw line.

Arkansas made 13 of 22 free throws.

The Razorbacks improved to 13-1 this season in Fayetteville.