Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, to seek fifth term

ELM SPRINGS -- State Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, will run for a fifth term, she announced Friday, but this time in a district that no longer includes Siloam Springs.

"I am very excited about representing Elm Springs, Springdale, Tontitown and will be adding a little bit of Fayetteville," Lundstrum's announcement says. "While I am sad to lose Siloam, however, friendships don't change with district lines."

The state Board of Apportionment redraws legislative district boundaries every 10 years, after each U.S. census. The goal of redistricting is to equalize populations between districts. Population growth in the district Lundstrum represents forced the board to reduce the overall area in it. The board consists of the sitting governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

Lundstrum currently represents House District 87. She is running for new House District 18.

House District 18 lies within Washington County except for a small section west of Bethel Heights in Benton County. Washington County Road 859 and Weir Road make up much of the southern border, but it extends as far south as Wedington Drive in Fayetteville in places.

Lundstrum, 59, has no announced opposition as of Friday.

Candidate filing for party primaries begins Feb. 22. Lundstrum has not faced a primary opponent since her first race in 2014 and has never had less than 70% of the vote in her races with either of the two Democratic opponents she has faced.

The state has 100 House districts. State representatives serve two-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357. They also receive per diem and reimbursement for expenses.