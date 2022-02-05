RNC censures 2 in party over riot panel roles

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Republican National Committee censured two GOP lawmakers Friday for participating on the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and assailed the panel for leading a "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."

GOP officials took a voice vote to approve censuring Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois at the party's winter meeting in Salt Lake City. The censure was approved a day after a party subcommittee watered down a resolution that had recommended expelling the pair from the party.

The censure accuses Cheney and Kinzinger of "participating in a Democrat-led persecution" and says their behavior "has been destructive to the institution of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Republican Party and our republic."

Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel denied that the "legitimate political discourse" wording in the censure was referring to the attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump and said it had to do with other actions taken by the House committee investigating the insurrection. But the resolution did not draw such a distinction.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday rebutted Trump's claims that he somehow could have overturned the results of the 2020 election, saying the former president was simply "wrong."

In a speech to a gathering of the conservative Federalist Society in Florida, Pence addressed Trump's intensifying efforts to advance the narrative that, as vice president, Pence had the unilateral power to prevent President Joe Biden from taking office.

"President Trump is wrong," Pence said. "I had no right to overturn the election."

He also said Jan. 6 was "a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol."

However, Republican National Committee members take issue with what they see as overly broad subpoenas issued by the House committee, including one for Arizona GOP Chairperson Kelli Ward. An osteopathic doctor, Ward sued to block the subpoena and argues that providing her phone records would compromise patients' privacy.

"What are you going for? What are you looking for? You should have a specific scope," said Pam Pollard, a committee member from Oklahoma.

But GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who voted to convict Trump in both of Trump's impeachment trials, excoriated his party for the censure.

"Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol," he tweeted. "Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost."

Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has largely voted with Republicans and has long held conservative views but has been vociferous and relentless in her attacks on Trump since Jan. 6.

Only a few Republican National Committee members voted against the resolution. Bill Palatucci, a committeeman from New Jersey, and Henry Barbour, a committeeman from Mississippi, both said they voted no.

"Why are we being dragged into a primary in Wyoming?" asked Palatucci.

Some in the party said the resolution was a waste of time when the GOP should be focusing on Biden's agenda and his sagging popularity. They say it was a mistake to focus the public attention on the meeting by attacking their own members.

Several members said their colleagues were uninterested in reckoning with Trump's role in the Jan. 6 attack and his rhetoric that the election was stolen. "They want to put their head in the sand," one committee member said.

Michael Steele, former Republican Party chairman, said the committee was censuring Cheney for "protecting the country from a maniac."

"This is not about her conservative bona fides. This is clearly not about her commitment to public service. It's all about, unlike the other members, she won't kiss Donald Trump's a**," Steele said. "It sets an ugly precedent where the party sits in judgment of someone."

CHENEY, KINZINGER

McDaniel and her co-chairman Tommy Hicks focused their remarks to committee members on the 2022 midterms and key tenets of their platform -- crime rates, parental rights on school curriculum and pandemic restrictions on businesses. Though they hardly mentioned the former president by name, Trump's sway among party officials was made evident by the censure and criticisms of the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Cheney and Kinzinger are the only two Republicans on the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. Trump and other GOP members were incensed when Kinzinger and Cheney agreed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to join the Democratic-led committee.

The most consequential element of the censure is a call for the party to no longer support Cheney and Kinzinger as Republicans.

Combined with support from committee members from Wyoming, the censure allows the party to invoke a rule to back candidates other than Cheney -- namely her primary opponent, Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by Trump. Wyoming's primary is in August.

Kinzinger is not running for reelection.

David Bossie, a top Trump ally who led the censure effort, called it a "one-two punch" against Cheney that signaled a message from the GOP at the state and national levels.

McDaniel said she was not aware of the party ever censuring a member of Congress, and party officials said they were not aware of another occasion when the party had used the rules to fund a challenger against an incumbent Republican.

Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler said in a statement that the move subverted the will of Wyoming voters.

"Frank Eathorne and the Republican National Committee are trying to assert their will and take away the voice of the people of Wyoming before a single vote has even been cast," he said, referring to the Wyoming GOP chairperson who co-sponsored the resolution.

Cheney said last week: "I'm a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what."

DEBATES RULE CHANGE

GOP committee members also voted in favor of a rule change that would prohibit their candidates from participating in debates organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The institution has been a staple of presidential elections for three decades, but Republicans have decried the format as biased. After advancing Friday, the rules change is expected to be completed when the committee meets this summer.

Republicans object to past moderators who they perceive as left-leaning and remarks about Trump made by commission co-chairperson Mike McCurry.

"Restoring faith in our elections means making sure our candidate can compete on a level playing field," McDaniel said in a speech Friday.

"We are not walking away from debates, we are walking away from the Commission on Presidential Debates because it's a biased monopoly that does not serve the best interests of the American people," she said.

Even with a rules change, decisions about whether to participate in commission-sponsored debates will fall to the GOP's eventual 2024 nominee.

PENCE DECLARATION

McDaniel is Romney's niece. She had used her maiden name for years in Michigan, where she was state party chairperson, but dropped "Romney" from most official party communications upon becoming GOP committee chairwoman in 2017, following a request from Trump.

In a party that continues to embrace Trump, Romney has been one of the few congressional Republicans -- along with Cheney and Kinzinger -- to criticize the former president's actions. In 2020, Romney was the sole Senate Republican to vote to convict Trump of abuse of power. He also blasted Trump's efforts to pressure Republicans to overturn the election as among the most "undemocratic" actions ever taken by a sitting president.

Pence's declaration marked his most forceful response yet to Trump, who has spent his post-presidency fueling his claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. And it comes as Pence begins laying the groundwork for a potential presidential run of his own in 2024, which could put him in direct competition with his former boss, who is also teasing a comeback run.

Trump this week escalated his attacks on Pence.

On Sunday, he blasted Pence in declaring that "he could have overturned the election." In a statement Tuesday, Trump said the committee investigating the attack on the Capitol should instead probe "why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval."

Vice presidents play only a ceremonial role in the counting of Electoral College votes, and any attempt to interfere in the count would have represented a violation of the law.

Pence, in his remarks Friday to the group of lawyers in Lake Buena Vista, framed his actions as in line with his duty as a constitutional conservative.

"The American people must know that we will always keep our oath to the Constitution, even when it would be politically expedient to do otherwise," he said. He noted that, under Article II Section One of the Constitution, "elections are conducted at the state level, not by the Congress" and that "the only role of Congress with respect to the Electoral College is to open and count votes submitted and certified by the states. No more, no less."

He went on to call out those who have insisted that isn't the case.

"Frankly there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president," he said. "Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election. And [Vice President] Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024."

The audience applauded the line about beating the Democrats, after remaining silent when Pence said earlier that "Trump is wrong."

Pence was in the Capitol on Jan. 6, presiding over the joint session of Congress to certify the election, when a mob of Trump's supporters smashed inside, assaulting police officers and hunting down lawmakers. Pence, who had released a letter moments before the session got underway that made clear that he had no authority to overturn the will of the voters, was rushed to safety as some rioters chanted, "Hang Mike Pence!"

On Friday, Pence acknowledged the lingering anger among many in Trump's base, even as he said it was time "to focus on the future."

"The truth is, there's more at stake than our party or political fortunes," he said. "Men and women, if we lose faith in the Constitution, we won't just lose elections -- we'll lose our country."

NO TRUMP COMMENT

Trump aides did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the speech. Trump released a statement shortly afterward that slammed the Jan. 6 committee but made no mention of Pence.

Trump is under growing scrutiny from the committee, which has now interviewed hundreds of witnesses, issued dozens of subpoenas and obtained reams of government documents that Trump tried to keep hidden.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing to update the Electoral Count Act to eliminate any ambiguity about the vice president's role.

Pence has also accused Democrats and the media of continuing to focus on the insurrection to score political points against Republicans and divert attention from Biden's agenda.

His decision to describe Trump as "wrong" came despite his deference as Trump's vice president, never publicly voicing disagreement and defending even Trump's most controversial actions.

After spending several months laying low after leaving the White House, Pence has returned to the public spotlight. He launched his own political advocacy group and has been traveling the country, visiting early voting states, delivering speeches and hosting fundraisers for midterm candidates. He is also working on a book.

Unlike some other possible presidential contenders, Pence has declined to rule out running against Trump.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the chairperson of the Jan. 6 committee, and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California have said they plan to call Pence to testify as part of their investigation. It is unclear what Pence will do.

Information for this article was contributed by Sam Metz and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press; and by Josh Dawsey, Felicia Sonmez and Michael Scherer of The Washington Post.

