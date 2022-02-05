Community Briefs: Rural Health names new CEO, president

Rural Health names new CEO, president

Rex Jones is joining the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership (ARHP) as chief executive officer, effective May 1. He will succeed Mellie Bridewell, who will continue as president, a new senior leadership position that will allow her to focus on strategic growth initiatives for the organization, according to a news release.

Bridewell also will maintain her position at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), which is a partner in the ARHP, as a regional director in the Office of Strategy Management.

Jones joins UAMS and the ARHP from Magnolia Regional Medical Center, where he is the chief executive officer, a position he has held since 2016.

As ARHP's CEO, Jones will work with the UAMS strategy team on initiatives and collaborations focused on improving health care access and delivery in rural Arkansas.

ARHP is a nonprofit organization comprised of 14 rural hospital members, including Jefferson Regional Medical Center and other facilities in southeast Arkansas, along with two federally qualified health systems (Mainline Health Systems and Mid Delta Health System), 92 owned/affiliated clinics and UAMS.

Locals on Mississippi college honors lists

Mississippi College at Clinton, Miss., recently named area students to its honors lists.

Margaret Armstrong of Stuttgart was named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List. A recipient must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system, to be on this list, according to a news release.

Cortney Alford of Lake Village was named to the Fall 2021 President's List at Mississippi College. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system.

Century Farm applications due May 31

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2022 Arkansas Century Farm program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years, according to a news release.

To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make financial contribution to the over all farm income, according to the release.

Online and printable applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31. There is no cost to apply for the program.

Qualifying Arkansas farms will receive a personalized Arkansas Century Farm certificate and metal sign listing the farm name and year established. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Entergy customers offered free tax prep

Entergy Arkansas is continuing its partnership with community advocates to support free IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) tax preparation services for qualifying customers. Funding for this effort is provided through shareholder contributions and does not impact customer bills, according to a news release.

Certified volunteers from Entergy and community partners will be available to help residents who earn $57,000 or less determine if they qualify to receive the tax benefits. Qualifying families can receive as much as $6,700 through the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC.)

Residents can register at getyourrefund.org to be matched with a nearby VITA provider or use EITClocations.com to choose a provider.