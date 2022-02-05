Samuel Radwine: Don't let fear govern us or let haters win

There was a rabbi I knew who would often preach the same sermon every Shabbat. The details were sometimes different, but the message was always the same: Be afraid, OK, be watchful, but be very afraid; they're out to get us.

The human brain is wired to put fear ahead of other emotions. Fear helps protect us from perceived dangers from other humans and predators. Fear is an important emotion and is adaptive, functional and necessary. We ought to keep this fear bias in mind as we calibrate our response to the Colleyville, Texas, hostage crisis and to antisemitism in general.

During the harrowing hours when Jewish hostages were trapped inside the Texas synagogue, there were those who commented that it was "like a movie." Indeed, it was. We've become accustomed to watching dramatic "breaking news" events and movie thrillers that keep us on the edge of our seats. As dark as fear may be, it is also seductive and weirdly entertaining.

For Jews, who have such a long history of persecution, fear is like a genetic reflex. An attack against Jews isn't just an attack against Jews. It's also a reminder of countless other attacks throughout the centuries that have shaped our collective memory.

When the Jewish world sat transfixed to the news that night a few weeks back, wondering if the hostages would come out alive, we had 11 hours to stew in that collective memory. "Here we go again" was the familiar and familial sigh. And this was not in Pittsburgh, not in Poway, Calif., but a few short hours' drive from Northwest Arkansas.

It's no surprise, then, that we've seen a blizzard of statements and reactions from multiple Jewish organizations, as well as endless media stories and commentaries covering every possible angle of this latest attack.

Here's what I want to suggest: We shouldn't give in to fear. We shouldn't wallow in it, inflate it, or allow it to dominate us. The more we publicize our fear, the more noise we make about Jew haters, the more satisfaction we will provide to those haters.

Here's our message to the haters: You don't scare us. You don't have the power to disrupt our lives and our communities. We will fight you, we will strengthen our security, but we will do so while fully living our lives and even if we do harbor a lingering fear of those who hate us, the haters of all people don't deserve to know that.

And to that other rabbi who would preach the same sermon over and over again, I repeat these words from our tradition:

Do not fear of sudden disaster

Neither of the ruin from the wicked, when it comes.

Call your councils of war, but they will be worthless.

Develop your strategies, but they will not succeed.

For God is with us!

Samuel Radwine is the rabbi for Congregation Etz Chaim in Bentonville and cantor emeritus of Congregation Ner Tamid of South Bay in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Email him at sradwine@gmail.com.