Search for next UA chancellor starts with committee, but some question its membership

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 19-person search committee announced Friday to help in finding the next University of Arkansas, Fayetteville chancellor will be chaired by Kim Needy, the first woman to be named engineering dean at UA.

UA System President Donald Bobbitt announced a committee similar in composition to one he appointed in 2015, the last time a national search took place to find a top administrator for the Fayetteville campus, the state's largest by enrollment.

Changes in that time span include state legislators exerting a more forceful influence on policies once left for a campus to decide, as well as issues of race and equitable treatment -- longtime concerns at many campuses, including UA -- growing more visible. In 2020, hundreds of posts with the #BlackAtUARK hashtag described instances of campus racism and inappropriate behavior.

Under scrutiny already are the choices of Bobbitt's committee, which, as in 2015, does not include a student.

Coleman Warren, student body president, pushed for undergraduate and graduate student representatives to be on the committee, and he said Friday that he's disappointed that none were included on the committee.

But he said Bobbitt agreed to allow UA's Associated Student Government to make a formal presentation to the committee as it starts up its efforts.

"He's giving students an opportunity to present to the committee what we think are the most important qualities for the chancellor," Warren said.

Student government leaders will approach other student groups ahead of the presentation to paint a "full picture" of student perspectives for the committee, Warren said.

"So it is disappointing, but I am excited still to be able to have student input at a higher level than what was before," Warren said.

The search committee lacks a Latino member, noted Margarita Solorzano, executive director of the Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas, which, among other activities, awards scholarships to students from around the state.

Solorzano expressed concern that important perspectives might go unheard by the committee.

"Having diverse members on the search committee, it would also be an opportunity to address issues that other groups consider important," Solorzano said, adding that she was concerned that youthful perspectives would not be heard given the committee's composition of mostly older university employees and its lack of students.

The Latino population in Washington County increased to 44,755 in 2020, or 18.2% of all residents, compared with 31,458 a decade earlier when Latinos made up 15.5% of the county, according to U.S. Census data. Other counties have also seen growth that has surged over the past 20 years.

At UA, Hispanic students make up 9.7% of the university's 29,068 total enrollment.

The committee includes two Black members, with Paul Adams, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry, and Alena Allen, interim law dean, serving with the group.

Nate Hinkel, a UA System spokesman, said in an email that "the intent is to create broad representation of faculty, staff, alumni and supporters of the university on our search committees."

Bobbitt, in a statement made along with the announcement of the search committee group, noted that others will be able to provide input in the selection process.

"While these committee members will bring an array of voices to the search, we will also have a phase later in the process where all members of the campus community, including students, can provide feedback regarding candidates," Bobbitt said.

The hiring decision ultimately comes down to a recommendation from Bobbitt to the 10-member board of trustees, who must give final approval.

No position description for the next UA chancellor has been announced.

"The committee will begin its work in the coming weeks to advertise the position and recruit high-quality individuals from across the country to consider the opportunity," Friday's announcement stated.

The previous search led to the hiring of Joe Steinmetz, a career academic and former Ohio State University provost whose abrupt resignation at UA left questions still answered surrounding his departure.

A separation agreement with Steinmetz signed by Bobbitt calls for him to be paid a total of $175,000 in monthly payments, with the last not to take place after June 30.

Bobbitt has never answered questions about Steinmetz' resignation except to say in a statement last year that "because of the ongoing speculation relating to the circumstances surrounding his decision to resign," Steinmetz "concluded that he would not be able to be effective on the campus as a faculty member, and we have mutually agreed to part ways."

Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson stepped into the role of UA's top administrator in August. His appointment letter from Bobbitt specified that the longtime UA history professor's taking on the interim role would "not compromise your ability to apply and compete" for the chancellor position.

Robinson upon stepping into the interim role, became the first Black chancellor or president to serve as top administrator for the Fayetteville campus. He's earning an annual salary of $480,000 while interim chancellor, according to the appointment letter from Bobbitt. Robinson joined UA as a faculty member in 1999.

Hinkel in an email Friday said "Robinson and other individuals internal to the UA System will have the opportunity to apply if they choose to do so."

Needy, the committee's chairperson, joined the university in 2008 as head of the university's Department of Industrial Engineering, going on to hold various leadership roles before starting in November 2020 as engineering dean.

Not counting academic administrators, the committee has five UA faculty members, including Mary Savin, a professor of microbial ecology who also serves as the 2021-22 chairperson of UA's faculty senate.

On Jan. 19, Savin told UA's faculty senate that a survey will be sent about the chancellor's search "asking for some characteristics and important aspects that we should be considering."