Police beat: Shooting near park injures two people

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:06 a.m.

Little Rock police were investigating a shooting near Reservoir Park on Friday evening that left two people injured, a police spokesman said.

Officers were still gathering evidence at a crime scene on Sanford Drive about 7 p.m., but preliminary information suggested that the gunfire came after an argument between neighbors, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Two people were shot, but Edwards could not immediately say what condition they were in.

The police dispatch log showed two reports of shooting near the 2000 block of Sanford Drive about 5:50 p.m. Friday.

Print Headline: Shooting near park injures two people

