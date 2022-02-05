Snow begins to melt across Northwest Arkansas

Roads throughout Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley remained slick Friday, but road crews made progress moving the snow away.

A winter storm barrelled across the area late Wednesday night and carried into Thursday.

Snow totals from the National Weather Service in Tulsa as of Friday afternoon showed 10.5 inches in Bella Vista, 9.5 inches in Eureka Springs, 9 inches in Rogers, 7.6 inches in Fayetteville and 2 inches in Fort Smith.

Roads and streets in Fayetteville and Washington County were improving Friday, but snow and ice remained and conditions were expected to worsen during the night.

Steve Harrison, assistant chief with Central Emergency Medical Services, said the ambulance service mounted studded snow tires on all of its ambulances and most of the service's other vehicles were four-wheel drive. Harrison said drivers still needed to exercise caution and only drive if necessary.

"In the city, Fayetteville obviously is hilly and a little more challenging to get up and down those hills," Harrison said. "The city is doing a good job. I was just out on North College, and both lanes of North College were pretty clear. Out in the county, it's more rural and still pretty snow-covered. But we've been able to get to everybody we've needed to get to."

Harrison said while city streets and county roads were clearing Friday afternoon, the cold nighttime temperatures would create more hazardous conditions.

"Where the street and roads are wet, that's going to freeze either on top of the snow or underneath it," Harrison said. "If the road is clear now, you may still have clear ice or patches of ice."

Washington County roads were snow-packed and slick Friday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. No county roads were closed, but Ed Edwards Road, south of Arkansas 16 between Fayetteville and Elkins, was particularly treacherous, said Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office,

Cantrell said there were numerous instances of vehicles sliding off roadways, but no injuries reported. She added while the sunshine will help clear the roads eventually, conditions will remain dangerous for some time.

"With the sun shining and the snow melting, it will get worse before it gets better," she said. "It's going to be slick. We're telling everybody to stay home and stay off the roads if you can."

Today it is expected to be sunny with a high near 40 in Northwest Arkansas. Wind chill values will between -1 and 9. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 18, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

Meteorologist Bart Haake with the Weather Service said the wind chill will be a concern this morning.

"It's going to be a little slow to warm up, but it will be dry well into next week," he said.

It is expected to be sunny with highs in the 40s through Tuesday followed by a high of 51 Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Dennis Birge, transportation director for Bentonville, said five-lane and three-lane streets were passable by Friday afternoon. Crews had also started to work some of the city's minor streets and into some subdivisions.

"It has gotten a lot better since the sun came out," he said. "We can see asphalt. We have seen really good progress since about 10:30 a.m."

Jay Frasier with the Benton County Road Department said most of the county's asphalt roads are 80% clear. There are a few shaded areas that have some lingering snow on them, he said.

Road Department crews spent Friday afternoon on the west side of the county on secondary roads. The east-side crews tackled asphalt and secondary roads as plow trucks worked side roads off the primary asphalt roads.

The Peach Orchard Road/West McNelly Road area was pretty clear early Friday morning. That is the county's most traveled area.

"We will be starting at 7 a.m. tomorrow and finish up the secondary roads, so, hopefully, we will be back to 100% by the end of the day," Frasier said Friday afternoon.

David Wright, Bentonville Parks and Recreation director, said work to clear city trails starts at the downtown square then spreads from there.

He estimated 90% of the work on trails over the last three days was within a two-block radius of the square. Some city trails without much tree canopy, like the Two Cities Trail near the community center, were in better shape than those with canopy.

"The sunlight is our best advocate right now," he said. "We need the warmth. We need the sunlight."

Travis Cooper, deputy director of Sebastian County Emergency Management, said the condition of county roads Friday morning was worse than it was Thursday despite the sunshine. This stemmed both from refreezing that took place on the roads Thursday night and snowfall Friday morning.

Emergency services in Sebastian County responded to about 10 accident calls stemming from the inclement weather between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to Cooper. These were calls regarding stranded motorists and vehicle collisions with damages and/or minor injuries.

Cooper said the roads will freeze again Friday night and asked potential drivers to be on the lookout for black ice.

Aric Mitchell, spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department, said the department had seen almost twice as many traffic-related accidents and vehicle issues in the city Friday morning as it did Thursday. The department has a running thread on its Twitter account chronicling these incidents, which stood at 20 Tweets about 11:30 a.m. Friday. However, no serious injuries or deaths have been reported due to the inclement weather.

Madison County Sheriff Rick Evans said county roads there on Friday morning were, "not real good, but getting better."

The Clifty Volunteer Fire Department worked a house fire at 5903 Clifty Highway on Wednesday night in the weather that was total loss, Chief Ronnie Villines said Friday. Clifty is in Madison County.

The carport on the north side of the house was engulfed when firefighters arrived. Winds of 25 mph from the north pushed through the carport and into the house, Villines said.

The Fire Department was unable to haul water fast enough to the site because of the road conditions, he said.

Two people lived in the home, but they were not injured, he said.

"They lost two vehicles; they lost everything," he said.

Foul play is not suspected, and the cause is under investigation, he said.