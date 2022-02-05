GYMNASTICS

Razorbacks cancel, re-schedule meets

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks' home meet against West Virginia that had been scheduled for Friday night was cancelled due to weather and travel conditions, school officials announced Friday afternoon.

The Mountaineers were scheduled to fly commercial into Northwest Arkansas on Friday but a couple of their flights were cancelled, a UA spokesperson said. Northwest Arkansas was blanketed by up to 8 inches of snow the past two days and the campus has been closed since Wednesday. West Virginia has a Sunday quad meet scheduled at Pittsburgh.

The Razorbacks (1-2) announced they will host Southeast Missouri State on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. at Barnhill Arena. All tickets for the West Virginia meet will be honored for the Sunday meet, the UA said in a release announcing the changes.

Southeast Missouri State (0-5) was also not able to compete Friday, as the Redhawks' quad meet scheduled for Northern Illinois was cancelled.

For questions contact the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

Lyon College women win; men lose

The Lyon College women's team won its 14th consecutive game Friday by beating Missouri Baptist 62-60 in St. Louis, while the men's team fell 91-72.

Allison Byars led the women's team (19-4, 11-1 American Midwest Conference) with 15 points off the bench, including seven straight points to start the second quarter. Paige Kelley had 11 points and 7 rebounds, while Marleigh Dodson added 9 points and 10 rebounds. The Scots shot 38.2% from the floor, 35% from the three-point line and 76.5% from the free-throw line.

John Paul Morgan led the men's team (8-15, 3-8) with 28 points and 7 rebounds, while Grant Patterson added 20 points and 6 rebounds. The Scots shot 43.9% from the floor and 34.8% from the three-point line.

Both teams take on Hannibal-LaGrange today, with the women's game at 1 p.m. Central and the men's game at 3 p.m.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services