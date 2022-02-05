Stetson at Central Arkansas men

WHEN 3:15 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 6-15, 3-5 ASUN; Stetson 10-12, 4-5

SERIES First meeting

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, and KASR-FM, 92.7, in Conway

TV None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, Fr.;5.1;2.7

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, Fr.;12.8;4.6

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, So.;11.0;2.4

F Eddy Kayouloud 6-7, Jr.;10.0;4.2

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.;8.6;5.0

COACH Anthony Boone (20-48 in third season at UCA and overall)

STETSON

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Chase Johnston, 6-2, So.;13.2;2.7

G Stephan Swenson, 6-2, So.;5.8;1.5

G Rob Perry, 6-4, Jr.;15.9;5.7

G Christiaan Jones, 6-5, Sr.;12.7;6.0

F/C Mahamadou Diawara, 6-10, Jr.;6.0;5.7

COACH Donnie Jones (38-44 in third season at Stetson, 172-173 in 12th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Stetson

73.2;Points for;69.5

83.3;Points against;70.0

-2.9;Rebound margin;+2.8

-2.0;Turnover margin;-1.5

43.8;FG pct.;44.2

31.2;3-pt pct.;34.6

74.6;FT pct.;68.3

CHALK TALK UCA’s Eddy Kayouloud set two career-highs in Thursday’s 95-93 overtime loss to Florida Gulf Coast, scoring 34 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. … Masai Olowokere also set a career-high for points in the loss, scoring 14 off the bench.



