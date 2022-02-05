Stetson at Central Arkansas men

WHEN 3:15 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 6-15, 3-5 ASUN; Stetson 10-12, 4-5
SERIES First meeting
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, and KASR-FM, 92.7, in Conway
TV None
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, Fr.;5.1;2.7
G Camren Hunter, 6-3, Fr.;12.8;4.6
G Collin Cooper, 6-2, So.;11.0;2.4
F Eddy Kayouloud 6-7, Jr.;10.0;4.2
F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.;8.6;5.0
COACH Anthony Boone (20-48 in third season at UCA and overall)
STETSON
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Chase Johnston, 6-2, So.;13.2;2.7
G Stephan Swenson, 6-2, So.;5.8;1.5
G Rob Perry, 6-4, Jr.;15.9;5.7
G Christiaan Jones, 6-5, Sr.;12.7;6.0
F/C Mahamadou Diawara, 6-10, Jr.;6.0;5.7
COACH Donnie Jones (38-44 in third season at Stetson, 172-173 in 12th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA;;Stetson
73.2;Points for;69.5
83.3;Points against;70.0
-2.9;Rebound margin;+2.8
-2.0;Turnover margin;-1.5
43.8;FG pct.;44.2
31.2;3-pt pct.;34.6
74.6;FT pct.;68.3
CHALK TALK UCA’s Eddy Kayouloud set two career-highs in Thursday’s 95-93 overtime loss to Florida Gulf Coast, scoring 34 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. … Masai Olowokere also set a career-high for points in the loss, scoring 14 off the bench.