Stetson at Central Arkansas women

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 8-12, 3-6 ASUN; Stetson 12-10, 5-4

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Fr.;9.2;2.9

G Gloria Fornah 5-10, Fr.;3.6;3.1

F Jayla Cody, 6-1, Fr.;5.3;4.3

F Lucy Ibeh 6-0, Jr.;13.9;10.2

F Hannah Langhi 6-2, Sr.;11.6;6.0

COACH Sandra Rushing (175-120 in 10th season at UCA, 578-376 in 32nd season overall)

STETSON

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kiya Turner, 5-6, Jr.;7.0;4.5

G Jamiya Turner, 5-9, Jr.;7.4;5.3

G Yaz Wazeerud-Din, 5-11, Sr.;11.6;2.4

F Ayanna Dublin, 5-10, Sr.;7.0;5.1

F Tatiana Streun,6-0, Sr.;11.8;7.0

COACH Lynn Bria (244-188 in 14th season at Stetson, 397-401 in 27th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Stetson

54.5;Points for;62.1

61.3;Points against;55.5

+4.9;Rebound margin;+5.9

-4.4;Turnover margin;+0.6

37.9;FG pct.;40.6

23.1;3-pt pct.;28.5

69.6;FT pct.;68.3

CHALK TALK UCA’s Lucy Ibeh is one of 28 players in the NCAA with 10 double-doubles this season. She picked up her 10th after scoring 13 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in a 71-44 loss to No. 20 Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday.