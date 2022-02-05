Stock indexes see mixed finish; bond yields climb

NEW YORK -- Wall Street closed out a mostly upbeat week for stocks Friday with a mixed finish for the major indexes and a surge in Treasury yields after a blowout U.S. jobs report raised investors' expectations that the Federal Reserve may soon start raising interest rates sharply.

The S&P 500 settled for a 0.5% gain after swinging between a 0.6% drop and a 1.4% increase. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.06% after a last-minute burst of selling. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.6%. The three indexes posted a weekly gain for the second week in a row.

The latest monthly jobs data was a key focus for investors. The Labor Department said employers added 467,000 jobs last month, triple economists' forecasts. Some economists were even expecting a loss of jobs amid January's surge in coronavirus infections because of the omicron variant.

The stronger-than-expected data seems to lock in the Fed's pivot toward fighting inflation by raising rates and making other moves that would ultimately act as a drag on markets. A 13.5% gain for online retail giant Amazon after the company delivered a strong earnings report helped lift the S&P 500, even though more stocks fell than rose in the benchmark index.

"Until you get a more set-in-stone picture for what tightening will be from the Fed, you should expect volatility to be similar to where we've been the last two weeks," said Matt Stucky, senior portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth.

The S&P 500 rose 23.09 points to 4,500.53, while the Dow slipped 21.42 points to 35,089.74. The Nasdaq gained 219.19 points to 14,098.01, while the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 rose 11.33 points, or 0.6%, to 2,002.36.

Treasury yields leaped immediately after the jobs report's release, tracking forecasts that the Fed will raise short-term interest rates more aggressively than earlier expected. The two-year yield, which tends to move with expectations for the Fed's actions, jumped to 1.31%, its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

The wide expectation is for the Fed to raise short-term rates next month off their record low of nearly zero, with the only question by how much.

Any increase would mark an abrupt turnaround from much of the past two years, when ultra-low rates helped prices surge for everything from stocks to cryptocurrencies. Bonds paying more in interest would mean investors feel less need to reach for such risky things for returns.

That's why Wall Street has been so shaky over the past month, as investors rush to make moves to get ahead of the Fed. On one hand, higher rates will likely mean stock investors pay lower prices for each $1 of profit that a company produces. On the other, stock prices could remain resilient despite that if those corporate profits keep rising.

Amazon joined the list of the former after reporting stronger results for its latest quarter than analysts expected. Because it's one of the biggest stocks on Wall Street in terms of market value, its movements have an outsize effect on the S&P 500 and other indexes.

Snapchat parent Snap soared 58.8%, and Pinterest gained 11.2% after their own earnings reports.

Facebook's parent fell another 0.3% a day after erasing more than $230 billion in its market value, easily the biggest one-day loss in history for a U.S. company.

Ford slumped 9.7% and was another one of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500 after it reported weaker revenue and profit for the last quarter than expected.

Information for this article was contributed by Elaine Kurtenbach of The Associated Press.

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, specialist Patrick King works at his post on the floor, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Stocks are slipping and Treasury yields are jumping on Friday after a blowout U.S. jobs report raised Wall Street's expectations that the Federal Reserve may soon start raising interest rates sharply. (David L. Nemec/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

