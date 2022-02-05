Super Quiz: One-Word Legal Terms

1. Malicious burning to destroy property.

2. The decision of a jury on the matter submitted to it in trial.

3. The crime of causing someone's death illegally but without intending to.

4. The criminal offense of making false statements under oath.

5. Having more than one spouse at a time.

6. The crime of stealing personal property; theft.

7. Helping your country's enemies or trying to destroy your country's government.

8. The legal right to have control over the work of a writer, artist, musician, etc.

9. An official statement accusing someone of committing a crime.

ANSWERS:

1. Arson

2. Verdict

3. Manslaughter

4. Perjury

5. Polygamy

6. Larceny

7. Treason

8. Copyright

9. Charge