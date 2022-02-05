MASTERSON ONLINE: Supermarket shame

We each have stories best left untold about our inappropriate and embarrassing moments of life. Yet here I go regardless, eagerly ratting myself out with a couple of doozies.

The most recent example happened just the other day as Jeanetta and I wandered, slack-jawed, through the newly opened and impressive Harps supermarket in Harrison.

Turning sharply into one aisle, my shoulder clipped an unseen wooden stand of shelves. Of course, it had to contain many forms of glassware. Dozens of glasses and set-abouts were tightly jammed shoulder-to-shoulder across three shelves.

The stand rocked slightly from my accidental nudge. But it was enough to send one glass tumbling into another, setting off a slow-motion domino effect that seemed to last, oh, I dunno, what seemed an hour, as a dozen pieces or more shattered onto the freshly waxed floor.

As that disaster unfolded, scores of shoppers throughout the sprawling market could easily hear the ruckus.

I tried making myself smaller (as in unnoticeable), but there was no way to hide from what sounded like a bunker-buster.

Several friendly employees descended on me within moments. One brought a broom. Another arrived with a pan. A third stood and stared at the slivers of carnage, saying, "You know, this was such a bad place to put these shelves!"

Although I offered to help, each of them reassured me all was fine and they would gladly clean up my mess with no problem.

There was little left to do but apologize yet again and slink off toward the distant bread aisle hoping those over yonder didn't recognize me as the source behind that ear-splitting mishap they couldn't possibly have missed.

I noticed in a visit two days later that the shelf was no longer there, which I attribute to my disaster.

Another self-inflicted embarrassment at a supermarket, while heading investigations for the Asbury Park Press in New Jersey, also fits neatly in that category of personal behavior best left untold. Only this time, I intentionally acted out of frustration but wound up afterwards feeling embarrassed by my behavior. I'll set the scene.

The year was 1994 when I accepted the job at Asbury Park (New Jersey's second largest daily paper at the time). During our phone interview, the executive editor asked if I thought I could live in New Jersey without a problem, especially having come from the South.

Thinking it was an odd question to ask, I naïvely said living in the so-called Garden State wouldn't be a problem at all. After all, how bad could it be?

"So, Mike, youse really think youse can fit in here in Joisy, do ya?" is how I recollect his question.

What's that "they" say about speaking too quickly out of ignorance, as in without thinking things through?

Settling into Toms River, a 30-minute drive up the frantic interstate to the paper, I slowly adjusted to the noise, smells, crowds, frustrating jug handles, the harsh Joisy brogue, endless speeders and unsurpassed rudeness when compared with other states I'd called home over the course of my career.

I somehow was able to endure my initial months of driving 75 only to be continuously honked at, as well as the seemingly endless upraised single fingers and high beams from those who insisted on driving 90.

My frustration was in addition to tossing cash out the window every several miles at toll booths (24/7). Monies that wound up lining the coffers of a notoriously corrupt state that gave us "The Sopranos."

And, of course, there was the hour required to navigate the four-mile drive from our house to the boardwalk and a private beach where we paid to lay our blanket on the sand after shelling out even more for the privilege to park, which meant we seldom even made the frustrating attempt to go.

I should have known, considering New Jersey is the nation's most densely populated state per square mile.

I set this scene of my continual anxieties for those who have never enjoyed the experience of day-to-day life in New Jersey, where there are throngs milling everywhere you turn. For instance, it usually took us an hour or more to be seated at any restaurant, even on a Tuesday or Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

One afternoon after six months, and with patience (such as it existed) scraping bottom, I was waiting in line to check out at a local supermarket when an older woman came barging toward us, using her cart as a battering ram to wedge her way forward and eventually cut in line.

The entire time, she was scowling while repeatedly shoving and shouting, "Excuse me! Excuse me! Excuse me!" I'd never witnessed anything like it.

She offered not so much as a single please or thank you for the startled and mumbling customers who reluctantly allowed her to cut in.

After bagging my groceries, I went to a nearby bench along the wall and sat for a few minutes, watching the woman continue to shout. To me, she quickly came to represent everything I'd come to dislike about the state.

At that point I also recalled what the editor had asked in the initial interview about my willingness to live in New Jersey. After months in this environment, I understood his question.

Being an Arkansas boy from the Ozark Mountains, I was accustomed to using manners instilled by my parents and extended family. You know, the whole, "yes ma'am" and "yes sir," opening doors for others, expressing the empathy and sympathy I'd hope to receive. New Jersey, on the other hand, was indeed a strange world with an unfamiliar, grittier, me-first culture all its own.

When the hostile woman finished berating the cashier for being too slow, she started shoving her basket through the shoppers and past me toward the front door, still shouting "excuse me" as she barged ever onward.

I stood up behind my basket of bagged groceries and began to follow her through the door, all the while seething over the incredible rudeness I'd just witnessed.

Stepping outside, I followed her across the parking lot and began repeatedly shouting, "Excuse me! Excuse me! Excuse me!" until we reached her car parked near my own.

Yes, I realize I was being as rude as she'd been and I knew two wrongs never made a right. And I rightly embarrassed myself in the process.

But I also realized (with all else considered about living in such a grating environment) that trying to live a peaceful and fulfilling life in this place wasn't going to happen. I was quickly being absorbed into an antagonistic and wholly unfamiliar culture that felt foreign in every way.

It was at the moment after climbing behind my steering wheel and realizing what a jerk I'd become in just months that I realized it was time, if possible, to return to the relative tranquility and familiar kindnesses of home.

Today, I recall that afternoon well and hope my overreaction to that lady's classic Joisy behavior didn't send her to a therapist, or worse.

I also doubt you'll be surprised to learn this dyed-in-the-wool Arkie has never had the slightest desire to return to that neck of the woods.

As for the broken glassware spread across the aisle at Harps, well, I'm certainly far more careful not to cut corners too closely in every place I visit today.

Had your own embarrassing moment? Feel free to share.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.