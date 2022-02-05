They took us seriously

The other day, as the weather forecasters began telling us that Arkansas could get hit by cold weather and snow/sleet/ice, we noted in this column that the ground needs the cold weather in the winter. The better to slow down the critters who live in our gardens and lawns. After all, without a good week (or so) of frigid temps, come tomato season you might have more visitors than you want out back. And they might get more of your Red Beefsteaks or your Better Boys or your Early Girls than they are welcome to.

After this past week, all we can say is: That ought to do it.