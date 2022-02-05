Tools & Toys: Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit and Proud Grill Connect it





Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit

What's to love: Perfect as a gift or to keep. This kit has everything needed to make a cast of a parent and child holding hands or couples handing hands creating a unique piece of art for the home.

What does it do: Everything needed comes in the bucket, which is used for casting. This includes a powder used to mix the molding material, a powder used to mix the casting stone, a demolding stick, sandpaper and detailing pin for finishing and cleaning the statue when unmolded. The kit is large enough to cast two adult hands, two adult hands and a small child's hands or 3 or 4 children's hands. In addition to detailed printed instructions, video instructions are also available. The kit sells for $49.99.

Proud Grill Connect it

What's to love: Get ready for grilling season. When connected, the spatula and fork can be used as tongs.

What does it do: Made of stainless steel in a sleek contemporary design, the two 16-inch pieces connect magnetically and then can be used as tongs to flip or serve food from the grill. The magnets that allow the pieces to connect and can also be used to attach to the side of a metal grill when not in use. The grilling tool sells for $49.99.



