Tribe's removal focus of meeting

At the biannual meeting of the Arkansas Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars, state President Sharon Stanley Wyatt portrayed the fictitious Princess Red Feather. In costume, Wyatt's presentation centered on the Cherokee removal via the Trail of Tears to Oklahoma and Cherokee Chief John Ross, according to a news release.

Based on an article in the Smithsonian Magazine, her program told of Ross, who was one-eighth Cherokee and who became assistant chief of the Eastern Cherokee, participating in drafting the Cherokee Constitution in 1827.

The constitution, modeled after the U.S. Constitution, included a Senate and a House of Representatives. Ross was elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation in 1828, a position he held until his death in 1866, according to the release.

Ross's great-great-granddaughter, Mary G. Ross (Aug. 9, 1908 – April 29, 2008) was the first Native American female engineer. She helped propel the world into an era of space travel while becoming one of the nation's most prominent women scientists of the space age, according to the release.

The CSDIW meeting is held at Little Rock twice a year. Members live throughout the state and meet with the United States Daughters of 1812 and the Dames of the Court of Honor.

The CSDIW assists and encourages the preservation of records and historic sites associated with members' native and immigrant American ancestors. Among its activities is the awarding of Native American Scholarships to enrolled tribal members who plan to work with a tribe or nation in the field of education or social service, and whose career goals involve working with Native Americans.

Eligible candidates for membership must prove lineal descendant of a Native American or immigrant ancestor who participated in any capacity with each other from 1607 to 1900.

To encourage research and documentation of Native American ancestry, a special membership certificate is awarded to those who can prove lineal descent of a Native American ancestor. The group pledged its continued support of Bacone College, the Native American College in Muskogee, Okla., and the Sequoyah National Research Center, University of Arkansas at Little Rock.