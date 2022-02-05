UALR women at Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, La.

RECORDS UALR 9-8, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 4-17, 0-7

SERIES UALR leads series 32-4

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, So.;4.7;1.8

G Raziya Potter, 5-9, S0.;10.0;1.9

G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Sr.;6.8;3.4

F Dariel Johnson, 6-2, Sr.;6.5;6.3

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Jr.;5.1;6.5

COACH Joe Foley (369-212 in 19th season at UALR, 825-293 in 35th season overall)

Louisiana-Monroe

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kyren Whittington, 5-9, Fr.;17.3;8.2

F Katlyn Manuel, 6-1, Fr.;7.3;3.0

F Sassy McDowell, 6-1, Fr.;10.6;2.9

G Bre Sutton, 5-9, Fr.;7.4;3.9

G Gara Beth Self, 5-8, So.;8.5;5.9

COACH Brooks Donald Williams (10-63 in third season at Louisiana-Monroe and 171-193 in 12th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;ULM

57.9;Points for;68.3

59.1;Points against;58.4

-0.8;Rebound margin;-0.8

+2.1;Turnover margin;+2.9

38.6;FG pct.;45.3

27.9;3-pt pct.;30.1

66.8;FT pct.;69.3

CHALK TALK UALR is looking for a fourth straight road win. The Trojans last lost away from home Dec. 12 at the University of Arkansas. … UALR has the best scoring defense in the Sun Belt in conference games, allowing opponents an average of 58.7 points. … Before last year’s win in Monroe, Louisiana-Monroe had lost nine straight to the Trojans.