UALR women at Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 6 p.m. Central
WHERE Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, La.
RECORDS UALR 9-8, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 4-17, 0-7
SERIES UALR leads series 32-4
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, So.;4.7;1.8
G Raziya Potter, 5-9, S0.;10.0;1.9
G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Sr.;6.8;3.4
F Dariel Johnson, 6-2, Sr.;6.5;6.3
F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Jr.;5.1;6.5
COACH Joe Foley (369-212 in 19th season at UALR, 825-293 in 35th season overall)
Louisiana-Monroe
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Kyren Whittington, 5-9, Fr.;17.3;8.2
F Katlyn Manuel, 6-1, Fr.;7.3;3.0
F Sassy McDowell, 6-1, Fr.;10.6;2.9
G Bre Sutton, 5-9, Fr.;7.4;3.9
G Gara Beth Self, 5-8, So.;8.5;5.9
COACH Brooks Donald Williams (10-63 in third season at Louisiana-Monroe and 171-193 in 12th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;ULM
57.9;Points for;68.3
59.1;Points against;58.4
-0.8;Rebound margin;-0.8
+2.1;Turnover margin;+2.9
38.6;FG pct.;45.3
27.9;3-pt pct.;30.1
66.8;FT pct.;69.3
CHALK TALK UALR is looking for a fourth straight road win. The Trojans last lost away from home Dec. 12 at the University of Arkansas. … UALR has the best scoring defense in the Sun Belt in conference games, allowing opponents an average of 58.7 points. … Before last year’s win in Monroe, Louisiana-Monroe had lost nine straight to the Trojans.