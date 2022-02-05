UAPB men capsule

Alcorn State at UAPB men
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS UAPB 5-17, 3-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 7-14, 6-3
SERIES Alcorn State leads 12-8
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Alcorn State
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Justin Thomas, 6-0, Sr.;9.3;3.6
G Byron Joshua, 5-11, Fr.;6.2;2.2
G Oddyst Walker, 6-2, Jr.;7.5;2.6
F Darrious Agnew, 6-8, Sr.;8.1;4.5
F Dontrell McQuarter, 6-7, Jr.;5.2;3.6
COACH Landon Bussie (13-27 in second season at Alcorn State and overall)
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;11.4;3.4
G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.;14.6;1.9
G Brahm Harris, 6-6, Jr.;4.8;2.8
F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.;14.1;3.6
F Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.;9.7;4.1
COACH Solomon Bozeman (5-17 in first season at UAPB and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB;Alcorn State
63.6;Points for;64.0
78.4;Points against;72.4
-9.8;Rebound margin;-0.8
-0.7;Turnover margin;-1.4
39.9;FG pct.;40.4
27.7;3-pt pct.;32.4
70.5;FT pct.;74.4
CHALK TALK Alcorn State leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference in free-throw shooting percentage (74.4). ... UAPB has lost three straight games to the Braves, including an 82-48 beating in their previous meeting last season. ... Golden Lions forward Brandon Brown ranks second in the league in rebounding (7.5 per game), while guard Shawn Williams is fourth in scoring (14.6 ppg). ... The Braves are tied for fourth in the SWAC standings with Texas Southern but are also only a game out of first place.
-- Erick Taylor