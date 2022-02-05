UAPB men capsule

Alcorn State at UAPB men

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 5-17, 3-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 7-14, 6-3

SERIES Alcorn State leads 12-8

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Alcorn State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Justin Thomas, 6-0, Sr.;9.3;3.6

G Byron Joshua, 5-11, Fr.;6.2;2.2

G Oddyst Walker, 6-2, Jr.;7.5;2.6

F Darrious Agnew, 6-8, Sr.;8.1;4.5

F Dontrell McQuarter, 6-7, Jr.;5.2;3.6

COACH Landon Bussie (13-27 in second season at Alcorn State and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;11.4;3.4

G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.;14.6;1.9

G Brahm Harris, 6-6, Jr.;4.8;2.8

F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.;14.1;3.6

F Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.;9.7;4.1

COACH Solomon Bozeman (5-17 in first season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Alcorn State

63.6;Points for;64.0

78.4;Points against;72.4

-9.8;Rebound margin;-0.8

-0.7;Turnover margin;-1.4

39.9;FG pct.;40.4

27.7;3-pt pct.;32.4

70.5;FT pct.;74.4

CHALK TALK Alcorn State leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference in free-throw shooting percentage (74.4). ... UAPB has lost three straight games to the Braves, including an 82-48 beating in their previous meeting last season. ... Golden Lions forward Brandon Brown ranks second in the league in rebounding (7.5 per game), while guard Shawn Williams is fourth in scoring (14.6 ppg). ... The Braves are tied for fourth in the SWAC standings with Texas Southern but are also only a game out of first place.

-- Erick Taylor