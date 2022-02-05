UAPB women's capsule

Alcorn State at UAPB women

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 9-10, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 2-14, 1-8

SERIES Alcorn State leads 13-8

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Alcorn State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zy'Nyia White, 5-6, Fr.;8.2;3.6

G Cayla Obillo, 5-2, Jr.;4.4;2.6

G Maya Claytor, 5-4, Fr.;4.8;1.4

F Diamond Hall, 5-10, Sr.;6.5;3.5

C Bria Broughton, 6-2, Sr.;1.1;1.1

COACH Nate Kilbert (9-27 in second season at Alcorn State and 185-418 in 20th season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Jr.;13.4;6.0

G Joyce Kennerson, 5-4, Sr.;10.5;3.3

G Sade Hudson, 5-8, Sr.;10.8;2.6

F Khadijah Brown, 6-3, Sr.;12.2;8.6

F Maya Peat, 6-6, So.;7.3;8.1

COACH Dawn Thornton (19-50 in third season at UAPB and 65-116 in seventh season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Alcorn State

69.4;Points for;52.3

68.3;Points against;72.5

+2.7;Rebound margin;-12.0

+1.1;Turnover margin;-0.9

38.9;FG pct.;34.2

29.4;3-pt pct.;30.0

69.5;FT pct.;60.8

CHALK TALK Nate Kilbert was the head coach at UAPB from 2012-2018 and is the winningest head coach in the program's history. ... Alcorn State is last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in rebounding (29.9 per game), while UAPB is second (41.6). ... The Golden Lions had 50 rebounds in its most recent game against Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 29. That mark was tied for the team's most since the start of SWAC play.

-- Erick Taylor