University of Arkansas chancellor search committee

UA System President Donald Bobbitt has convened a 19-person committee to help with the search for the next University of Arkansas, Fayetteville chancellor. Committee members are:

• Kim Needy, committee chair and engineering dean

• Paul Adams, professor of chemistry and biochemistry

• Alena Allen, interim law dean

• Lowry Barnes, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Department of Orthopaedics chair

• Chuck Culver, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture interim vice president

• Ross DeVol, Heartland Forward president and CEO

• Clayton Hamilton, chief financial officer for Razorback athletics

• Melissa Harwood-Rom, interim vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students

• Bill Kincaid, managing associate general counsel

• Jisun Lee, assistant professor of interior design

• Alan Mantooth, distinguished professor of electrical engineering

• Suzanne McCray, vice provost for enrollment and dean of admissions

• Debbie McLoud, associate vice chancellor for human resources

• Katy Nelson-Ginder, associate vice chancellor for university development

• Sheffield Nelson, UA board of trustees member

• Molly Rapert, associate professor of marketing

• Mary Savin, professor of microbial ecology and faculty senate chair

• Donald Walker, Arkansas Alumni Association president-elect

• Trish Watkins, director of grants and finance for World Trade Center Arkansas and staff senate chair

Bobbitt and UA System staff member Ben Beaumont are also considered part of the group as ex officio members because of their job duties.