U.S. hiring ballooned last month, data finds

WASHINGTON -- In a burst of hiring, America's employers added a robust 467,000 jobs last month, a sign of the economy's resilience in the face of a wave of omicron infections.

The government's report Friday also drastically revised up its estimate of job gains for November and December by a combined 709,000. It also said the unemployment rate ticked up from 3.9% to a still-low 4%, mainly because more people began looking for work and not all of them found jobs right away.

The strong hiring growth for January, which defied expectations of only a slight gain, demonstrated the eagerness of many employers to hire even as the pandemic rages, analysts say. Businesses appear to have regarded the omicron wave as having, at most, a temporary impact on the economy and remain confident about their longer-term prospects, they say.

"Employers have assumed that omicron would be painful but short term, so they haven't changed their hiring plans," said Mathieu Stevenson, the chief executive officer of Snagajob, a job listings site focused on hourly workers. "Demand from employers is as strong as ever."

January's hiring gain and upward revisions compared with previous months mean that the United States has 1.1 million more jobs than government data had indicated only a month ago. The solid hiring, along with steady wage gains, are boosting consumer spending, which has collided with snarled supply chains to accelerate inflation to a four-decade high.

Because the economy's unexpectedly swift rebound has left employers scrambling to find workers, many have responded by jacking up wages.

Average hourly earnings increased by 23 cents in the month to $31.63, up 5.7% over the past year. Average pay rose 13% for those who work for hotels, restaurants, and other leisure and hospitality companies.

Still, pay overall hasn't been keeping up with inflation, which in December was running at the fastest year-over-year rate since 1982. In December, average hourly wages were actually down 2% from a year earlier after adjusting for higher prices.

Those trends will give the Federal Reserve more leeway to raise interest rates to cool inflation, experts say. The Fed has indicated that it will begin raising rates in March, and it could do so again at its next meeting in May. Faster rate increases could reduce borrowing and spending, and possibly weaken the economy, analysts say.

"America is back to work," President Joe Biden said Friday at the White House. "Our country is taking everything that covid has had to throw at us. and we've come back stronger. ... America's job machine is going stronger than ever."

He said the report spoke to the "extraordinary resilience and grit of the America people. And American capitalism."

The labor market's participation rate, a critical measurement that has suffered because of people leaving the workforce during the pandemic, also went up significantly, to 62.2% from 61.9%, which shows that more people are looking for work.

Those numbers were led by Black workers, specifically Black women, whose participation rate jumped eight-tenths of a percentage point for the month, to 61.9%.

HEADWINDS

There are a number of forces pressing simultaneously on the U.S. economy.

The labor market and economy have grown rapidly in the past year despite the pandemic's delta and omicron variants, but rising inflation has caused a number of problems for businesses and households.

Biden acknowledged the problems caused by inflation Friday and pledged to continue trying to address it. The stock market, meanwhile, was strong in 2021 but has faced headwinds in recent weeks as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates. Some technology stocks have slumped markedly.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes rose on Friday trading, while the Dow slipped slightly.

Across the economy, most industries -- including retailers -- hired workers last month. Retailers added more than 61,000 jobs, and restaurants and hotels gained 131,000. Shipping and warehousing firms added 54,000. Many companies in those industries likely held onto some of the workers they had hired over the winter holidays, economists said, rather than laying them all off.

The U.S. economy has regained more than 19 million of the 22 million jobs lost in the early weeks of the pandemic, and the unemployment rate has fallen far faster than forecasters expected, even after the uptick in January.

The percentage of Americans who were working from home last month rose to more than 15%, up from 11% in December. And the number of people out sick last month soared to 3.6 million, up from fewer than 2 million in the previous January and about triple the pre-pandemic level.

OUT SICK

Among the workers who were out sick was Perla Hernandez, whose entire family of eight contracted covid-19 last month. Hernandez, her husband and 20-year old daughter all missed work, a blow to the family's finances.

Hernandez, 42, who lives in the San Jose, Calif., area, missed six days from her job as a Burger King cook and janitor. Because she has no paid sick leave, the paycheck she receives every two weeks amounted to just $230.

About one-fifth of U.S. workers receive no sick pay, and the proportion is far higher among lower-paid service workers. About 33% of workers who are at the bottom 10% of the pay scale receive paid sick leave, compared with 95% of employees in the top 10%.

"Thank God that we already had paid the rent for January," she said through an interpreter. "We had to go to a food bank."

Hernandez said she earns $15.45 an hour, after having received a 45-cent raise six months ago. But she and her colleagues, including managers, have been working especially long hours because the restaurant has had difficulty hiring.

Daniel Zhao, senior economist at the employment website Glassdoor, said the healthy hiring -- not only for January but also for November and December -- is a sign that last month's gains weren't merely a blip.

"This is an actual trend, and job growth was faster than we realized," Zhao said.

Grady Cope, the CEO of Reata Engineering and Machine Works, said nine of his 43 employees were out sick last month -- the most he can remember in nearly 30 years of running the company.

But Cope's company, which makes parts for airplane and medical device manufacturers, also has the biggest order backlog it's ever had. He wants to add at least eight employees, including machinists, assemblers and engineers. Last month, he raised pay 18%, far more than the usual 3%-4% increases. His company is based near Denver, where rents and other costs are rising fast.

"People have to have wages so they can support themselves and raise families," he said.

Cope has been increasing his prices to offset his workers' higher pay. The competition for workers, he said, is the toughest he's ever seen. In October, four of his workers quit. Only one gave notice.

"That's never happened in 28 years," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber and Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press; by Eli Rosenberg of The Washington Post; and by Ben Casselman and Talmon Joseph Smith of The New York Times.