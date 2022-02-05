U.S. plans to facilitate Afghan refugees path

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration plans to expedite processing of at-risk Afghans it continues to evacuate to Qatar, allowing many of them to enter the United States as refugees or special visa holders with a clear path to citizenship, administration officials said.

The program, which officials said would begin next month, comes as the administration has faced criticism for the sluggish pace of evacuations and a worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan since the U.S. withdrawal in August.

Tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees entered the United States last year under an emergency system of humanitarian parole, which allowed for quick transit but has left them with only temporary legal status.

Prioritized Afghans evacuated aboard future U.S.-chartered evacuation flights from Kabul are to receive the expedited processing at the U.S. airbase in Doha, Qatar, and direct transit to U.S. resettlement within 30 days.

And most of them will enter the United States as refugees or with Special Immigrant Visas, both routes providing a fast track to citizenship. Administration officials said funding for the expansion of U.S. processing facilities and personnel will come out of an additional $1.2 billion in resettlement assistance authorized this week by President Joe Biden.

At the Qatar base, officials said, they plan to collect biometric data and health assessments, conduct security screenings, process interviews and arrange travel all in one place, a departure from the usual refugee processing system that can take years.

"We're trying to do it all simultaneously," said a senior administration official, one of several who discussed the plans on condition of anonymity while they are still being finalized.

Some of the newly approved money will also go to cash-strapped resettlement agencies, and to take over waystations, established at U.S. domestic military bases during the August flood of evacuees, that the administration is trying to phase out.

There are about 7,000 Afghans on the U.S. bases awaiting resettlement, officials said. The Defense Department has already closed a number of these intermediate safe havens and would like to eliminate the rest by spring.

The new program is unlikely to quiet the concerns of resettlement agencies, veterans' groups and lawmakers who have been lobbying the administration to do more to rescue Afghans left behind and to provide more certain standing for the parolees. Under the conditions of their entry, they have two years from arrival to apply for asylum or Special Immigrant Visas -- both difficult and backlogged processes -- or risk losing work permits and possible deportation.

The agencies and groups, along with a number of lawmakers, have also pushed for the administration to extend the parole program to Afghans who have arrived in third countries, with or without the help of the U.S. government, or to expedite their refugee applications made from abroad.

"There should be no difference in how we treat an Afghan evacuee, whether they got on a private charter flight to Albania or whether they got on a U.S. military flight to Doha," said Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., among several Democrats to have expressed frustration with the administration. "All of these people were counted when the administration boasted about the numbers they helped evacuate. And just because somebody got on plane A rather than plane B should not result in different treatment."

Administration officials said the immediate goal is to speed up the processing of the still-lengthy list of Afghans it has prioritized for evacuation who are still in Afghanistan. They include eligible family members -- spouses and minor children only -- left behind in the hectic August evacuation, and those with already-approved Special Immigrant Visas.