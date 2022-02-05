U.S. to alter rules on meals at school

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it is making changes to its school nutrition standards for the 2022-23 school year, seeking to reinstate health goals that were rolled back throughout the Trump administration.

The Biden administration will make schools and child-care providers offer low-fat or nonfat non-flavored milks, and limit the fat in sweet flavored milks, among other things. At least 80% of the grains served in school lunch and breakfast each week must be considered rich in whole grains under the new policies. And while the weekly sodium limit for school lunch and breakfast will remain at the current level, there will be a 10% decrease required for the 2023-24 school year.

Trump aides had rolled back rules, initially easing policies regarding whole grain, nonfat milk and sodium, citing food waste and nonparticipation as key rationales.

And then the pandemic happened, forcing school administrators to scramble with complicated feeding schedules and logistics, as well as labor and food shortages. The USDA granted lots of extra flexibilities, repeatedly propping up the program financially and easing some guidelines.

USDA Deputy Under Secretary Stacy Dean told reporters Thursday that while the pandemic hasn't ended, it has highlighted the essential role that school meals play in combating hunger and getting vital nutrition to the more than 30 million children who rely on these programs every day.

About two-thirds of that 30 million qualify as low-income and are getting meals free or for a reduced price. Children from low-income households are disproportionately affected by obesity and are less likely to be fed healthy meals at home, so the nutritional makeup of those school meals is impactful. Kids can get more than half of their daily calories from school meals.

A number of studies show that childhood obesity numbers have skyrocketed during the pandemic, with many American youths spending the year of remote learning being more sedentary and anxiety-snacking.

Dean said the USDA is issuing a final rule establishing transitional nutrition standards for three specific areas that have been in flux the past few years, "to give schools clear expectations for gradual transition from current pandemic operations to more nutritious meals."

The Biden administration changes are largely a return to Obama-era standards established in 2012, which the USDA's nutrition study found to have a dramatic effect on diet quality. For the 2009-10 school year, the student Healthy Eating Index for breakfast was 49.6 out of 100, rising to 71.3 by 2014-15. In that same time frame, the lunch score went from 57.9 to 81.5.

Some advocates say Friday's announcement doesn't go far enough. All other nutrition standards, including fruit and vegetable requirements, will remain the same as the 2012 standards, with no mention of limiting added sugars. Still, some school nutrition experts wonder if these changes will place too high a burden on already taxed nutrition programs.

Geri Henchy, director of nutrition policy at Food Research & Action Center, said it's a balancing act.

"This approach is really going to help move forward the nutrition of the meals and allows the schools to continue to function effectively," she said. "Schools can't make big changes at this point because of the supply chain and staffing. They have a lot of waivers at this point that are helping them, and this balances the needs of all the different sectors."