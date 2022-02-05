U.S. virus death toll reaches 900,000





Propelled by the highly contagious omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from covid-19 hit 900,000 Friday, less than two months after eclipsing 800,000.

The two-year total, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, comes more than 13 months into a vaccination drive that has been beset by misinformation and political and legal strife, though the shots have proved safe and effective at preventing serious illness and death.

"It is an astronomically high number. If you had told most Americans two years ago as this pandemic was getting going that 900,000 Americans would die over the next few years, I think most people would not have believed it," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

He lamented that most of the deaths happened after the vaccine gained authorization.

"We got the medical science right. We failed on the social science. We failed on how to help people get vaccinated, to combat disinformation, to not politicize this," Jha said. "Those are the places where we have failed as America."

Meanwhile, nearly all of the money in a key federal program to boost testing, therapeutics and vaccines appears to have been committed or already shelled out, officials say, making it more likely the Biden administration will have to ask Congress to approve additional aid.

Also, a broad and bipartisan group of senators is coalescing around legislation to create a high-level independent commission, modeled after the one that examined the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with broad powers to investigate the origins of the pandemic and the response across the Trump and Biden administrations.

So far, 64% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, or about 212 million Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And covid-19 is not finished with the United States. Jha said the nation could reach 1 million deaths by April.

Among the dead is Susan Glister-Berg, 53, of Sterling Heights, Mich., whose children had to take her off a ventilator just before Thanksgiving after covid-19 ravaged her lungs and kidneys.

"She's always cared more about people than she did herself. She always took care of everyone," said a daughter, Hali Fortuna. "That's how we all describe her. She cared for everyone. Very selfless."

Glister-Berg, who smoked, was in poor health and apparently unvaccinated, her daughter said. Fortuna just got a booster herself.

"We all want it to go away. I personally don't see it going away anytime soon," she said. "I guess it's about learning to live with it and hoping we all learn to take care of each other better."

The latest bleak milestone came as omicron is loosening its grip on the country.

New cases per day have plunged by almost half since mid-January, when they hit a record-shattering peak of more than 800,000. Cases have been declining in 49 states in the past two weeks, by Johns Hopkins' count, and the 50th state, Maine, reported that confirmed infections are falling there too, dropping sharply over the past week.

Also, the number of Americans in the hospital with covid-19 has declined 15% since mid-January to about 124,000.

Deaths are still running high at more than 2,400 per day on average, the most since last winter. And they are on the rise in at least 35 states, reflecting the lag time between when victims get infected and when they succumb.

Public health officials have expressed hope that the worst of omicron is coming to an end. While they caution that things could still get bad again and dangerous new variants could emerge, some places are already talking about easing precautions.

Los Angeles County may end outdoor mask requirements in a few weeks, Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Thursday.

However, "post-surge does not imply that the pandemic is over or that transmission is low, or that there will not be unpredictable waves of surges in the future," she warned.

HIGHEST TOLL

Despite its wealth and world-class medical institutions, the U.S. has the highest reported toll of any country, and even then, the real number of lives lost directly or indirectly because of the virus is thought to be significantly higher.

Experts believe some covid-19 deaths have been misattributed to other conditions. And some Americans are thought to have died of chronic illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes because they were unable or unwilling to obtain treatment during the crisis.

The Rev. Gina Anderson-Cloud, senior pastor of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church in Virginia, lost her dementia-stricken father after he was hospitalized for cancer surgery and then was isolated in a covid-19 ward. He went into cardiac arrest, was revived, but died about a week later.

She had planned to be by his bedside, but the rules barred her from going to the hospital.

"I think it's important for us not to be numbed. Each one of those numbers is someone," she said of the death toll. "Those are mothers, fathers, children, our elders."

When the vaccine was rolled out in mid-December 2020, the death toll stood at about 300,000. It hit 600,000 in mid-June 2021 and 700,000 on Oct. 1. On Dec. 14, it reached 800,000.

It took just 51 more days to get to 900,000, the fastest 100,000 jump since last winter.

"We have underestimated our enemy here, and we have underprepared to protect ourselves," said Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, a public health professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "We've learned a tremendous amount of humility in the face of a lethal and contagious respiratory virus."

The latest 100,000 deaths encompass the delta variant and omicron, which began spreading rapidly in December and became the predominant version in the U.S. before the month was out.

While omicron has proved less likely to cause severe illness than delta, the sheer number of people who got infected contributed to a high number of deaths.

Jha said he and other medical professionals are frustrated that policymakers are seemingly running out of ideas for getting people to roll up their sleeves.

"There aren't a whole lot of tools left. We need to double down and come up with new ones," he said.

Covid-19 has become one of the top three causes of death in America, behind heart disease and cancer.

"We have been fighting among ourselves about tools that actually do save lives. Just the sheer amount of politics and misinformation around vaccines, which are remarkably effective and safe, is staggering," Sharfstein said.

He added: "This is the consequence."

SPENDING DEBATE

The dwindling of federal funds reflects an uptick in spending as the White House in recent months has labored aggressively to battle back against omicron. While top officials say they are confident in their ability to weather the latest surge, they have started to explore whether more money might be needed to protect the public against any future variants.

"We will never let funding get in the way of our covid response, and remain in touch with Congress on resources needed to ensure we stay ahead of the virus and move toward the time when covid won't disrupt our daily lives," said an official at the Office of Management and Budget.

The issue is captured in documents that the administration has shared with congressional lawmakers, which The Washington Post obtained Thursday. Two people familiar with the documents confirmed their details, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The figures focus on roughly $350 billion earmarked at the Department of Health and Human Services since the start of the pandemic in 2020. That includes funding under President Donald Trump and the more recent provision of $80 billion as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed into law last spring.

By the administration's accounting, nearly all of the money in the Health and Human Services program, known as the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, has been allocated or obligated in some way.

That includes more than $87 billion set aside for testing and other mitigation measures earlier in the pandemic, and roughly $178 billion authorized by Congress to shore up the finances of hospitals and other public health institutions, according to the data.

An official stressed Thursday that the administration had plenty of aid to address current needs and fulfill commitments, including Biden's pledge to make 1 billion tests available to Americans for free. But the official still confirmed that nearly all of the money in the critical Health and Human Services program had been slated for some use.

In recent days, top White House officials have begun to voice that concern publicly, suggesting Congress may need to act to ensure the country is ready for a worst-case scenario.

"We have what we need in this current fight against omicron, and we've done a lot to prepare for what's ahead," White House coronavirus response chief Jeff Zients said at a news briefing Wednesday. "We have boosters for all Americans, we've secured 20 million doses of the highly effective Pfizer pill. We've expanded supplies and stockpiles of PPE [personal protective equipment], including masks and gloves."

But, Zients added, the country is "looking at a future where we will likely need funding for treatments and pills; we'll need funding to continue to expand testing and to continue to lead the effort ... to vaccinate the world."

"So we will be working with Congress as needed to make sure we have the funding to continue to fight this virus," he said.

Democrats have laid the groundwork to pursue billions of dollars to enhance a global vaccine rollout as part of a longer-term spending package. Other party lawmakers have explored new programs that would target financially ailing families, including those who do not have access to paid family and medical leave. And still more have joined with Republicans in looking to augment the aid available to restaurants, gyms and other small businesses that have taken another hit to their bottom lines.

But their efforts already have drawn scrutiny from Republicans, many of whom feel the administration should spend more wisely before lawmakers approve even more aid. Speaking on the chamber floor Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said, "Let's start the discussion by talking about repurposing the hundreds of billions already sitting in the pipeline."

INQUIRY PLAN

Under a plan proposed by the top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Health Committee -- Sens. Patty Murray of Washington and Richard Burr of North Carolina -- a 12-member panel would have subpoena power to "get a full accounting of what went wrong during this pandemic," Murray said in an interview, and to make recommendations for the future.

The legislation, being circulated as a draft, is still in its early stages. Murray said she hopes to get feedback from colleagues within a month, followed by a hearing and a markup. Both she and Burr acknowledged that politics could derail it.

And even if the measure passes in both houses of Congress and is signed into law, the panel could get bogged down in partisanship depending on who is appointed to it.

But in interviews this week, more than a dozen senators from both parties embraced the idea, and none raised any substantive objections. More than half a dozen senators have similar proposals of their own that have produced some unusual partnerships.

"I'm all for it," said Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., a doctor, who is working with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and others on a similar bill. "As a doctor, if a patient dies and we don't know why, we do an autopsy. In the military, when we have a major event, we go back and figure out what we did right and what we did wrong."

Similar bills introduced last year in the House and Senate have stalled, in part because Republicans feared they would target Trump's early failures.

But now Biden has been in office long enough to record failures of his own. And by explicitly stating that the origin of the pandemic must be investigated, the Murray-Burr bill appeals to Republicans, some of whom theorize that the virus emerged from a lab leak in China, and Democrats who want to put that theory to rest.

"This is a crisis that has been shockingly polarizing," said Philip Zelikow, the lawyer who led the 9/11 Commission and has been laying the groundwork for a pandemic inquiry. "This is the first signal that maybe leading Democrats and Republicans are now ready to come together. I think that's really heartening. A lot of people would not have predicted it."

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Kennedy, Ken Sweet, Robert Jablon and Patrick Whittle of The Associated Press; by Tony Romm and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post; and by Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times.

Workers wear protective equipment at a COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in the Boyle Heights section of Los Angeles. With the brutal omicron wave rapidly easing its grip, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are falling in 49 of the 50 states.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)



Kristin Travis, a community outreach doula, holds a home COVID-19 test kit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, while picking up supplies at Open Arms Perinatal Services before going out to visit some of her clients in Seattle. With the brutal omicron wave rapidly easing its grip, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are falling in 49 of the 50 states. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)



Kristin Travis, a community outreach doula, holds a home COVID-19 test kit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, while picking up supplies at Open Arms Perinatal Services before going out to visit some of her clients in Seattle. With the brutal omicron wave rapidly easing its grip, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are falling in 49 of the 50 states. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)



Diana Merchant self-tests for COVID-19 at a No Cost COVID-19 Drive-Through testing provided the GUARDaHEART Foundation at the Guirado Park in Whittier, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. With the brutal omicron wave rapidly easing its grip, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are falling in 49 of the 50 states. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)







A vaccination pass is signed and stamped Friday after a person received a vaccination against the covid-19 virus in Vienna. (AP/Lisa Leutner)







A Thai health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine Friday at the central vaccination center in Bangkok. (AP/Sakchai Lalit)





