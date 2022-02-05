Webinar to tackle supply-chain risks

A free webinar covering reshoring and near-shoring strategies for better supply chain management will be held on Feb. 23.

Topics covered will include using reshoring to reduce supply chain risks and how both reshoring and near-shoring strategies can reduce long lead times and the need for large, on-hand inventory. The webinar is geared toward professionals in import/export operations, marketing/sales management and customer service as well as purchasing or logistics.

The webinar airs from 9 a.m to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. Registration for the event is available at https://bit.ly/3IVdMOm.

The webinar is sponsored by Arkansas Manufacturing Solutions and the Arkansas District Export Council.