Wednesday night fight at Arkansas prison involved 18 inmates, sent 2 to hospital

The two inmates who were sent to the hospital late Wednesday during a prison disturbance were treated for multiple lacerations, as more details come out about what happened at the North Central Unit at Calico Rock.

Cindy Murphy, spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Corrections, said Friday the two inmates who required treatment at outside hospitals were returned to the unit Thursday morning.

Staff with the Department of Corrections responded Wednesday night to a disturbance in three barracks involving inmates who were reportedly being noncompliant, a news release said. Two inmates suffered injuries that required treatment at hospitals outside of the prison.

"A total of 18 inmates were involved in the disturbance," Murphy told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "No weapons were used by inmates."

Responding staff were able to regain full control of the barracks without any injuries, the release said.

"Staff deployed 'pepper spray' during its response," Murphy said.

Murphy said the department will be referring the investigation to the Arkansas State Police after an incident report has been completed by unit staff.

The North Central Unit is a medium- to minimum-security facility that has the capacity to house 800 inmates.

Murphy said that as of Friday, the facility is operating with a 10.5% staff vacancy rate.

The staff vacancy rate at prison facilities has been an ongoing discussion for almost a year now as the department has been operating under strained conditions.

The Arkansas Board of Corrections agreed last month to reduce the inmate bed capacity at the prison facility located in Tucker from 910 to 612 because of ongoing staffing issues and a renovation project.

Division of Correction Director Dexter Payne told the board that the Tucker Unit is operating at a 72% vacancy rate among staffers. He said a majority of the vacant positions are among correctional officers, who operate security and monitor the prisoners.

The current vacancy rates at the Department of Corrections is at 54% and up to 42% for the Division of Community Correction.

Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves previously said the Division of Correction had just over 1,300 vacant GS05 corporal positions out of 2,477 authorized positions. He also said the Division of Community Corrections had 96 vacant GS05 corrections officer/corporal positions out of 260 authorized positions.

The prison system has about 15,000 inmates.

The Arkansas Board of Corrections approved last year two separate salary grids in an effort to address the staff vacancy problem, which prison officials warned could lead to security issues.

The salary change will cost the prison agency more than $25 million annually if all of the positions are filled.

The estimated cost for the remainder of this fiscal year -- which began July 1, 2021, and ends June 30 -- is roughly $11.5 million.

Graves said the $11.5 million will be paid out of the salary savings that accumulated from unfilled positions within the department.