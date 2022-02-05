WH 7th-graders plan ‘mindfulness room’

Balancing school life on any grade level is no easy task in the midst of a pandemic, as White Hall Middle School student Logan Guynn has learned.

“I looked at my problems, and I thought, ‘What do I need to feel better?’” the seventh-grade dance team member said.

Logan, 12, brainstormed with classmates Emily Scarborough, Hannah Harrison and Kaitlyn Cooper, over items to include in a “mindfulness room” they are creating with the help of art teacher Troy DeBill.

Logan, Emily and Hannah all participate on the school dance team. Kaitlyn is a cheerleader.

The seventh-graders put their minds and spirits into promoting mental health on campus by converting a counselor’s storage area into a place where students who are struggling can have much-needed space.

“We just wanted to create a safe space where people could do their work and not get disrupted or be super-disruptive during class,” Emily, 12, said. “We wanted it to be a place where they could calm down, and know that it’s them and a counselor and not other people around them who are judging them, who are thinking bad things about them, and a place where they could write down their feelings to calm down until the next school or class period or until when they feel comfortable.” Logan said the idea dawned on her and her friends when De-Bill gave them a Google sheet of unfinished projects the pandemic kept the school’s EAST lab from completing.

“I saw where it said ‘mindfulness room,’ because we were struggling with a lot of disruptive people and a lot of mental health [issues], especially after not seeing each other for a very long time,” she said. “After that, I needed a project group, and I asked a lot of my friends, and here we are.” Hannah, 13, ran across an idea where students could calm their minds when they’re having an episode that may be related to mental illness.

“My cousin is writing a book, and I was reading it. It’s a story about two best friends, that every day they color a butterfly, and they color the colors of their feelings,” Hannah said. “Then, the counselors were talking with us about getting coloring books so they can draw their feelings.” The coloring books are just among a few items the girls have planned to place in the room, which DeBill says will be ready by the spring. Other items include noise-canceling headphones, furniture, calming lights, speakers and toys.

The group received a $1,000 mini-grant from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Blue & You Foundation to go toward the mindfulness room.

“We have the space picked out, and they have the money,” DeBill said. “They have their items listed, so basically, what we’re going to do in the near future is look at that sheet and go over it with the counselors and go over every item to make sure what the counselors need coincides with what’s on their list and then purchase all of the items and then implement the room.” DeBill said the space will benefit anyone who uses it.

“It can be used by students who have ELL [English-language learner] work done, so the counselors brought to the attention that this space is really for anybody who uses it because sometimes they have to have meetings with parents that are difficult conversations, and having them in that space can be helpful,” DeBill said. “People feel like they’re not in this office environment, and it makes everyone feel a little more comfortable and relaxed. No matter who’s meeting in that room, everyone can have a comfortable calming space, and teachers can use that space, too, and kind of get a little bit of a timeout if we need it.” A place where students can be more mindful of their actions in the midst of a pandemic could bring them peace of mind — and make class more peaceful.

“It’s really important because after you’re home for two weeks or less than that, it’s kind of like you got out of doing all your schoolwork and being with all the kids in your class,” Kaitlyn, 12, said. “So, the mindfulness room will be to help them get back doing their schoolwork and seeing all the kids in class and stuff like that, like adjusting.”