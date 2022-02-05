Wiederkehr leads in campaign donations, spending in Fayetteville Ward 2 race

How to vote

Early voting in the special election for the Ward 2 Fayetteville City Council position continues 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday. Voters must be registered in Ward 2 and must vote at the Washington County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Suite 300.

Election Day is Tuesday. Ward 2 voters will be able to vote at any of the voting centers listed below in Washington County from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.:

• Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

• Sang Avenue Baptist Church, 1425 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville

• Sequoyah Methodist Church, 1910 Old Wire Road, Fayetteville

• Trinity Methodist Church, 1021 W. Sycamore St., Fayetteville

• Awakening Church, 5763 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

• Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive, Elkins

• Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Road, Springdale

• First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St., Springdale

• Sonora Baptist Church, 17330 U.S. 412 Business, Springdale

Source: Washington County Election Commission

FAYETTEVILLE -- Campaign finance reports for the special Ward 2 race show spending is about even, but one candidate has raised more than double what his two opponents combined have raised.

Mike Wiederkehr, 65, has raised $11,315 in his bid to fill the seat vacated by Matthew Petty in October. Leslie Belden, 65, so far has raised $2,597 and Kristen Scott, 53, has raised $1,501. Reports filed with the Washington County Clerk's Office reflect activity through Tuesday.

Wiederkehr also leads in spending with $9,549 in expenditures. Belden has spent $8,817 and Scott has spent $6,305.

Belden lent herself the most money among the three candidates at $12,000. Scott lent her campaign $4,854, and Wiederkehr lent himself $3,150.

Wiederkehr is retired from work as a municipal government administrator, primarily in Glendale, Calif., and serves on the city's Planning Commission. Belden also serves on the Planning Commission and is a Presbyterian pastor who owns development firm Old Buildings LLC with her husband, Ted Belden. Scott is an assistant professor teaching mainly math and science at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and a former member of the Fayetteville Housing Authority board.

Early voting in the election will continue 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Washington County Courthouse. Election Day is Tuesday.

As of Friday, 104 people had voted early. There are 12,200 registered voters in Ward 2.

Wiederkehr's biggest donors were Ken and Liz Allen, who both contributed $2,750. Michael Haney and Danny Wiederkehr both contributed $1,000. Jackie Telfait donated $500.

Other notable contributors to Wiederkehr's campaign include fellow Planning Commissioners Jimm Garlock and Sarah Sparkman, who donated $95 and $50, respectively. Janine Parry, political science professor at the University of Arkansas and member of the Fayetteville Public Library board, donated $50.

Belden's biggest donors were Taryn Gaston, Ron Warren and George Faucette, who contributed $500 each. Other notable donors include City Council member D'Andre Jones, who gave $26.25, and Fayetteville School Board member Keaton Smith, who gave $50.

Scott's biggest donors were Sara Cody, Christina Sputo and Kent McLemore, who each gave $500.

Wiederkehr had 31 individual donors, while Belden had 16 donors and Scott had four.

Wiederkehr spent most of his money, $3,515, on mailers. He also spent $1,809 on yard signs and paid $1,000 to Dustin Seaton for campaign consulting.

Belden paid $6,817 to Doxa/Vantage consultants in Fayetteville for mailers, yard signs and work on her campaign. She spent $2,000 on an event at George's Majestic Lounge on Jan. 17 with local band Full House.

Scott spent $3,966 on mailers and $2,008 on yard signs, literature to leave at front doors and her campaign website.

Council members earn $1,042 per month and serve four-year terms. The positions are nonpartisan.

A candidate must get 50% of the total vote plus one vote to win outright. If necessary, a runoff election will be held March 8.

The winner will serve the remainder of the term through Dec. 31, 2024.