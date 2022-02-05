Winter storm slams big part of nation





A winter storm spread misery from the Deep South, where ice-covered tree limbs snapped and a tornado claimed a life, to the nation's northeastern tip, where snow and ice made travel treacherous Friday.

More than a foot of snow fell in parts of Pennsylvania, New York and New England, but there were bigger worries about roads and sidewalks freezing as temperatures plummeted and the snow blew out to sea late Friday and early today.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned residents to stay home if possible to avoid ice-coated roadways and the threat of falling tree limbs in the Hudson Valley and Capital regions.

"We're not out of the danger zone yet," Hochul said. "The weather is wildly unpredictable."

Utility crews were making progress after about 350,000 homes and businesses were left in the dark in an area stretching from Texas to Ohio. Additional power outages were reported in New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

One of the hardest-hit places was Memphis, where more than 120,000 customers were without power Friday afternoon in Shelby County alone, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

Memphis resident Michael LaRosa described cracking and banging as the tree limbs fell, and the dull hum and pop of transformers blowing out in his tree-lined Midtown neighborhood. A fire started at the end of his street, caused by a live wire Thursday.

"It was pretty surreal for a little while," LaRosa said Friday. "There were people walking in the streets, and I was worried that limbs were going to fall on them. The neighborhood sort of collapsed pretty quickly and pretty spectacularly."

Crews worked to remove trees and downed power lines from city streets, while those who lost electricity spent a cold night at home or sought refuge at hotels or homes of friends and relatives. Utility officials said it could take days for power to be restored.

It's also going to take days to clear 225 downed trees on city streets, and crews were working 16-hour shifts to get it done, Robert Knecht, Memphis' public works director, said Thursday night.

In Oklahoma, police in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow said they were investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 12-year-old boy who was struck while sledding.

Tragedy also struck western Alabama, where a tornado Thursday killed one person and critically injured three others, Hale County Emergency Management Director Russell Weeden told local news outlets.

The storm represented a "highly energized system" with waves of low pressure riding along like a train from Texas, where there was snowfall and subfreezing weather, to Maine and the Canadian Maritimes, said Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Maine.

Airlines scrubbed about 3,400 flights by midday Friday, with the highest numbers of cancellations at Dallas-Fort Worth and airports in the New York City area and Boston, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Slippery roads caused scores of vehicles to slide off the pavement, even before anticipated deteriorating conditions during the evening rush hour.

Massachusetts State Police responded to more than 200 crashes with property damage or injuries, including one fatal crash, starting Thursday evening, officials said.

In Tennessee, a man was killed when his truck crashed into a tree that had fallen on a highway, causing the vehicle to spin into a ditch Thursday night in Haywood County, the highway patrol said.

In the Pittsburgh area, commuter rail service was halted when a power line went down, trapping cars at a Port Authority of Allegheny County rail yard.

In Texas, the return of subfreezing weather brought heightened anxiety nearly a year after February 2021's catastrophic freeze that buckled the state's power grid for days, leading to hundreds of deaths in one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history.

But Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday's power outages were caused by high winds or downed power lines, not grid failures. About 13,000 homes and businesses in Texas remained without power Friday afternoon.

Information for this article was contributed by Adrian Sainz, Wilson Ring, Marina Villeneuve, Michael Hill, Ken Miller, Paul J. Weber, David Koenig, Jake Bleiberg, Terry Wallace, Paul Davenport, Seth Borenstein, Rick Callahan and Jay Reeves of The Associated Press.









