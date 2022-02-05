Winter weather alters Dual State wrestling tournaments

At a glance

Arkansas Dual State Wrestling Championships

Tuesday’s matches

Class 6A

at Rogers Heritage

Rogers Heritage vs. Cabot

Class 5A

at Russellville

First Round

Van Buren vs. Benton

Lake Hamilton vs. Searcy

Greenwood vs. Sylvan Hills

Russellville vs. Mountain Home

Class 4A

at Bauxite

First Round

Pottsville vs. Berryville

Arkadelphia vs. Gravette

Shiloh Christian vs. Pulaski Academy

Bauxite vs. Gentry

The wintry weather that's wreaked havoc across the state has forced the alternation of the high school wrestling boys Dual State tournament originally slated for today.

Tournaments in all three classifications (4A, 5A and 6A) have been pushed to Tuesday. The dual state tournament is not sanctioned by the Arkansas Activities Association like the bracket tournament scheduled for Feb. 18-19 in Little Rock, so it's up to the coaches to decide how to conduct the meets.

The decision was made to allow the top seeds from each conference to face off in a single dual to decided the 6A title, similar to last season when covid-19 caused issues. That means Cabot will take on Rogers Heritage at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Heritage. Cabot hosted Bentonville a year ago.

Coaches in Class 5A have decided to go ahead with the tournament in Russellville, but only in a single-elimination format. In 4A, the tournament will be held as scheduled in Bauxite, but a decision hasn't been made yet on the format, Shiloh Christian coach Brad Widger said.

Rogers Heritage coach Ronnie Delk, who is in his second season, said his team is motivated after being a No. 2 seed last year at Dual State and not getting the chance to compete.

"My team was pretty bummed out because I felt like we could have possibly made the finals," said Delk, who guided Perry, Okla. to eight dual state titles and five team titles. "That's kinda been a little fire for them."

He's also seen the team come along in his second year.

"It's like night and day, the guys have really bought in," Delk said. "It's exciting. They see the progression. Last year, it was like 'Guys, trust me and believe in me' and these dudes are doing it. And it's paying off."

The War Eagles, the No. 1 seed from the 6A-West conference, are coming off a second-place finish in the People's Bank of Seneca tournament last weekend.

Heritage and Cabot have only crossed paths once this season in the Panthers' Bring The Hammer tournament in December. Heritage finished seventh, eight points behind Cabot in a loaded 24-team event. Both coaches were missing wrestlers at that time and they acknowledged their teams are different now.

Delk and Cabot coach Justin Turner have deep ties as both wrestled at Oklahoma State and have known each other for years.

Turner said Tuesday's dual should be exciting.

"It absolutely helps us both," Turner said. "It's an opportunity to compete in some high-level matches that they're gonna see in the state tournament and I think it's good for Arkansas High School wrestling."

The Panthers, the No. 1 seed from the 6A-Central, finished second in the state tournament a year ago, their best finish in school history.