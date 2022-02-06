Anti-abortion hubs awash in tax dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Anti-abortion centers across the country are receiving tens of millions of tax dollars to talk women out of ending their pregnancies, a nearly fivefold increase from a decade ago.

The nonprofits known as crisis pregnancy centers, which are typically religiously affiliated, counsel clients against having abortions as part of the centers' free but limited services. That practice and the fact that they generally are not licensed as medical facilities have raised questions about whether it's appropriate to funnel so much tax money their way.

An Associated Press tally based on state budget figures showed that nearly $89 million has been allocated to such centers across about a dozen states this fiscal year. A decade ago, the annual funding for the programs hovered around $17 million in about eight states.

Trying to pinpoint how many pregnancy centers receive taxpayer dollars also is difficult because each state has a different system for distributing the money.

"It's bad governing. We're supposed to be monitoring our taxpayer money, and we don't know where the money is going," said Julie von Haefen, a Democratic state representative in North Carolina, which has sent millions of dollars in public money to pregnancy centers.

The taxpayer funding for the centers has spiked in recent years as more Republican-led states have passed legislation limiting access to abortion.

The centers have also been accused of providing misleading information about abortion and contraception -- for example, suggesting that abortion leads to mental health problems or breast cancer.

Supporters hope to expand the number of centers if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns or significantly restricts abortion rights in a case to be decided later this year.

That momentum is already building in Texas, where a state law that effectively bans abortion at about six weeks -- before many women know they are pregnant -- has been in effect since September.

"We have seen women still steadily seeking out resources and services," said Chelsey Youman, state director and national legislative adviser for Human Coalition, a top contractor under Texas' alternatives-to-abortion program. "Women are saying, 'All right, abortion isn't available after my child has a heartbeat, so what is out here?'"

The new law, Youman said, has helped refocus the crisis pregnancy centers' efforts on women who have accepted the new restrictions and need help, as well as those who are wavering on whether to cross state lines to get abortions.

Most centers offer pregnancy tests and pregnancy-related counseling. Some also offer limited medical services such as ultrasounds.

Last year, Tennessee lawmakers allocated money for several ultrasound machines to be placed in pregnancy centers. At a recent dedication of an ultrasound machine, Republican Gov. Bill Lee said the state-funded purchase was critical in swaying patients who were considering the procedure.

The first state to enact an official abortion-alternatives program was Pennsylvania in the mid-1990s.

Then-Gov. Robert Casey, an anti-abortion Democrat, signed the crisis pregnancy center funding into law, barely a year after his administration fought to the Supreme Court to win a 1991 ruling allowing states to impose restrictions on abortion.

Pennsylvania began subsidizing the program to appease opponents of a preexisting program that subsidized Planned Parenthood's services for women's health. Republican majorities in the Legislature have enforced the agreement ever since.

If money for the program were cut from the budget, "then we would ax that line item that goes to Planned Parenthood, as well," said state Rep. Kathy Rapp, a Republican who chairs the health committee in the House.

The Pennsylvania Health Department has contracted with a nonprofit known as Real Alternatives to oversee the program and distribute money. The Pennsylvania-based group eventually was selected to oversee similar programs in Michigan and Indiana.

The Campaign for Accountability, a Washington-based watchdog organization, has launched multiple complaints against Real Alternatives, including allegations that the group failed to meet its own goals and misspent taxpayer money.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale declared in 2017 that a lack of government oversight allowed Real Alternatives for decades to use tax dollars to expand its work in other states.

Information for this article was contributed by Marc Levy of The Associated Press.

Portico Crisis Pregnancy Center nurse Cassie Owen hold an ultrasound abdominal probe Jan. 26, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. States that have passed ever-restrictive abortion laws also have been funneling millions of taxpayer dollars into privately operated clinics that steer women away from abortions but provide little if any health care services. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)



Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, left, prays with Pastor Trevor Atwood, second from left, and Portico Crisis Pregnancy Center staff members during a tour of the facility Jan. 26, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)



Portico Crisis Pregnancy Center nurse Tamzyn Weibort straightens baby clothes in the baby boutique room Jan. 26, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)



Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee enters the Portico Crisis Pregnancy Center for a tour Jan. 26, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)



Portico Crisis Pregnancy Center executive Director Laura Messick exits the Image Clear Ultrasound mobile unit Jan. 26, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)



Portico Crisis Pregnancy Center nurse manager Diandra Bell enters one of two ultrasound rooms Jan. 26, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)



Nurse Cassie Owen demonstrates an ultrasound machine at the Portico Crisis Pregnancy Center Jan. 26, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)



Portico Crisis Pregnancy Center nurse manager Diandra Bell straightens an examination table in an ultrasound room Jan. 26, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)


