• Dr. Melvin Beavers, assistant professor of the Department of Rhetoric and Writing, has been selected as the inaugural Chancellor's Fellow of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. In his new role, Beavers will work with existing diversity groups on campus to enhance and coordinate their activities and will advise the chancellor and Cabinet on new initiatives to improve outcomes in diversity, equity and inclusion.

• Logan Vines, a freshman at Parkers Chapel High School in El Dorado, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on March 26 and 27. Logan's nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine, and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent Parkers Chapel High School based on his academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements.

Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines:

Achiever(s):

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans' lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever email us at news@arkansasonline.com with the words "Arkansas Achievers" in the subject line.