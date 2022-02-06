Arkansas official testifies in federal redistricting lawsuit that Black population growing across state

Testimony in a lawsuit contesting the state House district maps approved by the state Board of Apportionment continued Saturday as attorneys for the ACLU and the state squared off in a rare Saturday court session called by U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit against the Arkansas Board of Apportionment -- composed of the state's three top constitutional officers: Republicans Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston -- in federal court Dec. 29, one month after the new House maps were approved.

The board is tasked with the once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries in Arkansas after the decennial census.

The lawsuit is challenging the board's new districts for the state House of Representatives, claiming that the new maps dilute the influence of Black voters.

The preliminary injunction hearing that began Tuesday is to determine whether the maps should be struck down before the May primary election -- the first election to employ the newly drawn districts. If the maps are struck down, it will happen less than two weeks before the Feb. 22 date for candidates to begin filing to run in the May 4 primary election.

Because of the compressed time frame, Rudofsky had already said the hearing would continue Saturday if necessary, and the loss of two days last week because of icy weather in Central Arkansas made the weekend court day even more imperative.

Shelby Johnson, the head of the state office of Geographic Information Services, testified Saturday that migration patterns and population growth in Arkansas over the past 10 years had resulted in large population gains in the northwest corner of the state, including in the population of Black residents in the area.

"Just like elsewhere in America, our rural population is moving to be more urban," he said. "Here in Arkansas our population is shifting toward Northwest Arkansas, and that's not just the white population but the Black population as well. ... Our Black population is following opportunity just like everyone else."

He testified that the population grew in some areas and also became more spread out in others, making it necessary to expand the boundaries of some districts to keep the House districts at a plus or minus 5% of 30,115 residents per district.

"As time has marched on," he said, "[the Black] population has sought out opportunities to go to college or university so ... you see that population has increased in Craighead County and the same in Northwest Arkansas where you have global corporations such as Walmart and Tyson, JB Hunt, that are recruiting for diversity."

Asked how difficult a task it could be to redraw the House maps so close to the election, Johnson said as things currently stand, county clerks in Arkansas have until the end of this month to assign voters to precincts within their districts. A disruption in the process would create disruptions all down the line.

"It's not just could you draw new districts," he said. "It's could you do that and everything else that needs to be done."

"Are you concerned about whether all of that can be done by the primaries?" asked Jennifer Merritt, an attorney with Rutledge's office.

"It's very concerning. One thing that's important to remember is we have some county clerks who have a staff of three," he said. "One could say they could drop everything else and do voter assignment but they have other constitutional duties and they're short-staffed already. Also, they could be new clerks and they're learning how to do this for the first time. ... I think when you stack all these things together ... if you make changes this late ... it would be very concerning."

Bryan Sells, an attorney brought in by the ACLU, asked if the time crunch could be alleviated by moving the date for the primary.

"I think the Legislature would have to do that," Johnson answered.

"Or the federal court?" Sells countered.

"Or the federal court," Johnson said.

Richard Bearden, a former executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas who was hired as a consultant by the Board of Apportionment, testified that he sat in on numerous meetings, but his answers regarding some discussion topics were vague.

Regarding the political leanings of various districts, he said, "I think it was known that some districts were more Republican than Democrat, but I don't remember that the particulars were discussed."

"You don't remember discussing the specific leanings of a district with any of these members?" asked ACLU attorney Jonathan Topaz.

"I guess I would say I knew how a district leaned because it was represented by a Republican or a Democrat," he said.

Topaz produced memos written by Bearden regarding discussions of District 38 in Pulaski County and District 11 in the southeast corner of the state. District 38, represented by Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock, was redrawn into District 70 with boundaries expanded to the north encompassing more white majority areas. Wing won reelection in 2020 by just 16 votes, which was noted on a memo Bearden had made of the meeting.

In a meeting about House District 11 with Rick McClure, R-Malvern, Bearden had written in a memo, "52 vote margin," "minority majority district," "grow west," Star City," and "Hamburg."

When it was reconfigured as District 95, the district had been expanded west into Ashley County to encompass Hamburg and Crossett, with the racial makeup changing from majority Black to majority white.

Testimony resumes Monday, and the hearing is expected to conclude Tuesday.