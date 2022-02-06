Arkansas reports 215 covid deaths in week, most since September

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 38 covid-19 deaths on Sunday. It was the worst Sunday for covid deaths since January 2021, and it raised the death toll from the disease over the past week to 215.

The rolling 7-day average death toll rose to 30.71. The last time the 7-day average topped 30 was in September, at the tail end of the delta variant's surge.

Other numbers were lower. Arkansas reported 981 new covid-19 cases Sunday, the lowest for a single day since the start of 2022. More Arkansans recovered from the disease than caught it, dropping active cases to 38,315, the lowest total since Jan. 5.

Nineteen fewer Arkansans were reported hospitalized with the virus on Sunday. The total number of hospitalizations dropped to 1,493, the first time that number has been below 1,500 since Jan. 18.

Sundays are typically the lowest reporting day for data, and the death tolls on those days are frequently lower than other days of the week. The Health Department's daily count of deaths reflect the number reported on that day, and not necessarily when the deaths occurred.

The single biggest jump in the state's covid death toll occurred on a Sunday. The state added 289 deaths on Oct. 10, 2021, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted at the time that it was a data correction that "includes numbers from the beginning of Covid-19 in Arkansas."

Overall the state has seen 9,831 covid deaths since the start of the pandemic, and 794,342 total cases. Of those cases, 745,966 are considered recovered.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



