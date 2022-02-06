Artist renews his purpose in the Lower 9th Ward





NEW ORLEANS — The cookout in the new garden, guests agreed, upheld the cultural and convivial traditions of the Lower 9th Ward.

Herlin Riley, a celebrated jazz drummer from the neighborhood, was grooving with his quintet beneath the canopy. Old-timers, friends since high school, held forth at a long table near the stage. Photographers Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick, important local documentarians, were present.

Tending chicken thighs and beef ribs from the trailer grill hitched to his truck, Errol Houston conferred the seal of Lower 9th legitimacy. "What you see here is like a normal family picnic with neighbors," he said. "There's people here who know my aunts and uncles."

Artist Kevin Beasley, host of the cookout, was chatting with all comers, wearing a black T-shirt adorned with drawings of 38 plant species he intended to grow in the garden. The party was an opening of sorts — the neighborhood reveal for an unfolding creative project that had begun at the invitation of the Prospect New Orleans art triennial but had taken on a life of its own.

Beasley was invited to create an artwork in New Orleans for a few months. Instead, he bought this land, cleared it and began to plant a garden. By now, many local faces were familiar to him; others were not, and he listened intently to their suggestions and also to their doubts and cautions.

The lot at the corner of Forstall and North Roman streets had long lain vacant and overgrown, like many here in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Neighbors assumed that its new owner was planning to build a house — another homesteader, or a speculator, or maybe someone with roots finally coming home. Instead, it was Beasley, an artist from New York: He'd gone door to door introducing himself.

Now, on this mild Saturday in December, there was a landscaped garden, unfenced and welcoming. Children were baptizing it by their play, skipping on the stone paths, rolling down the low mound built to provide gentle elevation. In the middle of the lot, Beasley had installed a pole mounted with LED lights and three Wi-Fi antennas, the only such hot spot in the area.

Rhonda Ralph, a full-time caretaker for an ill friend two blocks away, choked up a little. "It's like a beam of light shined down from the darkness," Ralph said. "I'm just so excited and elated."

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK

Beasley, 36, has set himself a high hurdle. He has begun an open-ended project in a city he did not know before, in a traumatized neighborhood. He is not making art, necessarily. The creative act is committing: staking his resources — already some $80,000 and counting — and his word. After the cookout, he was pleased but pensive, taking in the human measure of what he had started. "There's a settling in with the weight of it," he said. "With what it really means."

In art circles, Beasley is successful, critically and commercially, collected by major museums. He is regarded for his resin sculptures embedded with apparel and other items, and for his performances and installations — notably, at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York in 2018, where he hooked an ancient Alabama cotton gin motor to sound equipment and played it like an instrument. These works engage social and material history, race and labor and memory, as well as his family roots in rural Virginia.

But in the Lower 9th, he was an unknown. In fact, until the triennial invited him to visit and start imagining a special project for its 2020 edition, he had never set foot in New Orleans.

That was three years ago. By the time the triennial, postponed one year by the pandemic, opened in October, Beasley had gone completely off script. He had taken the commission fee, more than doubled it with his own money and invested in this land. Visiting monthly to immerse himself in the city's culture, he had landed on a realization: To contribute anything at all would require raising the stakes.

The triennial was rolling with it, a bit nervously. "That's something we've gotten comfortable with, that this project is hard to talk about," Nick Stillman, Prospect's director, had said in October as Beasley was just breaking ground. "Kevin owns the land. Kevin is toiling on the land. Kevin is shaping the land into something that is his own."

ONCE MORE, WITH FEELING

It wasn't the first time an artist from elsewhere had come to the post-Katrina Lower 9th, or even — in a strange coincidence that Beasley only learned later — to Forstall and North Roman.

In 2007, when artist Paul Chan staged Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" in two neighborhoods haunted by post-Katrina emptiness, out of 300 blocks in the Lower 9th, he had picked this intersection for the performance. There, Holland Cotter wrote in The New York Times, "the surrounding terrain — no lights, no sound, almost no people — became a character itself."

Here in the "back of town," a few blocks from the Industrial Canal floodwall breach, the Katrina floodwaters had exceeded 10 feet; hundreds of houses were demolished and only a fraction rebuilt. Although the Lower 9th had overcome a previous calamitous flood, from Hurricane Betsy in 1965, Katrina was more severe, and so were the now well-documented government failures that followed.

As Tulane University professor Andy Horowitz wrote in "Katrina: A History, 1915-2015," the storm "provided an occasion for racial and economic inequalities to be sharpened and ordained by policy and practice." The Lower 9th has regained one-third of its pre-Katrina population, compared with 85% for the city overall.

Most of the Lower 9th was drained and developed after the construction of the canal in the 1920s. For decades it was a bustling Black neighborhood. "You had life," said Calhoun, the photographer, who grew up here in the 1960s. "The men I grew up around were mostly dockworkers, and most owned their property. Now it seems like the juice is gone."

Its hallowed artistic history includes Sister Gertrude Morgan, a self-taught mystic painter, as well as Fats Domino and other music luminaries; it remains home to Black Maskers (Mardi Gras Indians) like Big Chief Demond Melancon and other cultural custodians. Still, the storm's stark aftermath created, if not a fresh slate, an assortment of post-Katrina initiatives.

Some are hyperlocal: Calhoun and McCormick founded the L9 Center for the Arts in 2007; while its gallery is now dormant, they still run youth photography workshops. The Lower Ninth Ward Living Museum, run through the foundation of another civic leader, Leona Tate, opened in 2011.

The first edition of Prospect fanned projects into many neighborhoods in 2008, including eight in the Lower 9th. Mark Bradford built "Mithra," a huge ark made of plywood panels covered by tattered posters. Wangechi Mutu built a "ghost house" frame and supported its subsequent completion as a real home for Sarah Lastie, who had lost her house on the site to the flood.

Yet 16 years after Katrina, artist interest in the Lower 9th has slowed. Prospect had run over budget in 2008, and later editions pared back in scale. New art spaces have opened, but the Lower 9th remains at the margin. The poverty rate exceeds 34%; social needs dwarf the significance of any art venture.

The key difference, said Calhoun, was that Beasley had invested. "He's not making art that's going to come for three months," Calhoun said. "It's important that he owns it."

'WHAT HE'S UP AGAINST'

On a sweltering October afternoon, Constance Fowler, a neighbor and community activist, had led Beasley on a walking tour of garden and park spaces near his property, she said, "so Kevin can know what he's up against."

Cautionary evidence abounded. One garden never got its water line and closed. Another only got going once neighbors brought water in buckets, then eventually exhausted their patience. A pocket playground lay untended, its portico decaying and drinking fountain inactive. A sign remained — "Dedicated to the Children of the Lower 9th Ward" — with a corporate sponsor logo.

Interspersed with other houses and open lots were the "Brad Pitt houses," as people call them, identifiable by their solar panels and slightly edgy design. The nonprofit Make It Right, founded by the actor, built 109 houses in this area between 2008 and 2016, based on designs from famous architects like Shigeru Ban and Frank Gehry.

The houses were then sold to new or returning residents. But they were soon beset by construction flaws and health and safety hazards. A few have been demolished, some are vacant, and the whole venture is tangled in litigation.

As they walked, Fowler showed road and drainage problems due to deficient city services. She identified houses that squatters or dealers had taken over.

Beasley got the message. "There's real evidence of how certain efforts have failed the community," he said. "As we're breaking ground on my project, the carcasses of everything else are still there. There's no room for anything to fail in that way."

Still, Fowler was encouraging. "I see it as an opportunity," she said. "Art is a language that can overcome barriers and ages. It can reach the culture that's been stomped on."

Beasley's project is largely utilitarian. For now, he said, the garden is a resource that will provide free internet, a place to relax and, in time, vegetables from the raised planters and fruit from the citrus trees.

"I could argue that it's a sculpture, the entire thing," he said. "But that debate is less significant than what the thing is actually doing."

PRACTICAL TASKS AHEAD

The tasks ahead are practical. Beasley is hiring Mastodonte, a local business that landscaped the garden, for upkeep. The garden needs signs, he said, and a liability disclaimer, and probably a full-time caretaker. Beasley intends to visit frequently and work on the site, he said — at least every two months.

"I don't remember the last time I've knocked on strangers' doors to introduce myself as a person," he said. "There's a lot to discover about what it means to have real stakes in something that has a direct connection to the audience — to the people — and not know if it's going to fail."



