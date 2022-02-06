As Arkansas filing period nears, legislative candidates across the state air intentions to run

The latest wave of campaign announcements for the Arkansas Legislature sets up Republican primaries across the state and includes a GOP challenge to a Little Rock incumbent.

All 100 House districts and 35 Senate districts were redrawn during the state's redistricting process last year, and all seats are up for reelection in November.

The filing period begins Feb. 22 and ends March 1. The primary election is May 24, and the general election is set for Nov. 8.

LITTLE ROCK

In Little Rock, Republican Jon Wickliffe on Jan. 31 announced a challenge to Democratic Rep. Andrew Collins.

The seat, House District 73, stretches from the Riverdale neighborhood to west Little Rock.

Wickliffe, who is responsible for business development in Arkansas for a health plan company, said in his announcement that his bid for the seat isn't about partisan politics, but about effectively representing all residents of the district.

"We need an advocate for the entire district, someone who is willing to listen and put in the work to ensure that each and every voice is heard," he said.

Collins, who has served in the House since 2019, has announced that he will seek reelection.

"I want to continue to fight for Arkansas families and help build a Legislature worthy of our people," he said in a Facebook post in August.

Democrat Grant Smith has announced a bid for House District 77, which covers parts of west central and southwest Little Rock.

The incumbent, Rep. Fred Allen, D-Little Rock, has said he is considering a run for state Senate. Reached by phone Friday, Allen said he would announce what his plans are next week.

On his website, Smith said he is running "to amplify the voices of our beautifully diverse district."

Smith said he supports Medicare for all, improving educational opportunities, decriminalizing marijuana, raising the minimum wage, making it easier for people to vote and LGBTQ+ rights.

Another Democrat, Little Rock NAACP branch President Dianne Curry, said she is considering running in House District 77. Curry unsuccessfully challenged Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill for Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District seat in 2016.

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS

At least two Republicans are planning to run in the district covering the northeast corner of the state, a seat that will be vacated by Rep. Joe Jett, R-Success.

Jett, who has served in the House since 2013, announced last month that he would not seek reelection in House District 1 this year.

The district includes Clay County and parts of Randolph and Greene counties.

Jeremy Wooldridge, the CEO of Crowley's Ridge Development Council and a member of the Greene County Quorum Court, said in a Jan. 27 news release that he is running for the seat on a conservative platform that includes fiscal responsibility, opposing abortion, defending small businesses, protecting the Second Amendment and supporting workforce and economic development for northeast Arkansas.

"It is imperative that we continue to protect our constitutional rights, support our school systems, and make wise financial decisions for our state," Wooldridge said.

Steve Dixon, the mayor of Marmaduke in Greene County, said in a statement Wednesday that he intends to run for House District 1 because he has a desire to serve the citizens of the district in a larger capacity than just the city.

Dixon described himself as a moderate conservative and said he believes in local control for city governments. He said he wants to see jobs continue to come to Arkansas, continuous highway improvements in the area, improvements to the area's ability to hire and quality teachers in public schools. He added that he opposes abortion and supports the Second Amendment.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

In Northwest Arkansas, Bentonville City Council Member Aubrey Patterson has announced that she will seek the Republican nomination in the newly created District 13.

The district includes neighborhoods in south Bentonville and west Rogers.

Patterson said she wants to be a "voice for the people of Northwest Arkansas to help ensure the family values and conservative principles of our community are represented in Little Rock."

Two other Bentonville Republicans have also declared their candidacy for the seat: attorney Greg Payne and Scott Richardson, director of technology for CEI Engineering Associates.

A second Republican has announced a bid for House District 25, which runs through rural areas of eastern Washington and Crawford counties and a portion of Franklin County, where the incumbent is not seeking reelection.

Rep. Bruce Coleman, R-Mountainburg, confirmed to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Jan. 24 that he would not seek reelection in the district.

Special-education teacher Chad Puryear announced Wednesday that he would run for the open seat. In a news release, he said he is a sixth-generation Arkansas farmer with conservative values and a desire to be a voice for the district.

"My life has deep roots in rural Arkansas, and I am passionate about the way of life our small communities offer. I believe that we can support rural development in Arkansas while preserving the quality of life these communities provide," Puryear said.

Businesswoman Jody Harris is also seeking the GOP's nomination for the seat.

In Fort Smith, attorney Kelly Procter Pierce announced Wednesday that she would run as a Republican in Senate District 27.

Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, is also running for the seat. The incumbent, Sen. Mat Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, is running for state treasurer.

In her announcement, Pierce said she wants to be "a voice for parents against out-of-control school boards, stand up against government overreach whether it's mask or vaccine mandates and protect our traditional values of life and liberty."

Pierce narrowly lost the Republican primary for a state House seat in Fort Smith in 2018.

See the legislative maps:

https://www.arkansasonline.com/1219arkmaps/

Note: Information for this article was drawn from news releases, news tips, local news sources and social media. Some candidates may not have come to the attention of this newspaper as of Friday. Previous lists of candidates were published in earlier editions. Announcing for statewide, congressional or legislative office? Email capitol@arkansasononline.com.

Information for this article was contributed by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazett