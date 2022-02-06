Auburn edges last-place Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. -- Wendell Green Jr. says a last-second win over the last-place team in the SEC just shows the strength of No. 1 Auburn.

Green made a tiebreaking layup with four seconds remaining and the Tigers got past Georgia 74-72 Saturday, extending the nation's longest winning streak to 19 games.

"We've just got winners, no matter what the circumstance is," Green said. "... We've got big-time players that make big-time plays."

Auburn (22-1, 10-0) continued its dominant run through the league. But the Tigers, who won their first nine SEC games by about 12 points per game, were tested in the second half by Georgia (6-17, 1-9).

"Wendell is a winner," Coach Bruce Pearl said. "I'll take my chances with him and the ball in a game-winner every day."

Georgia Coach Tom Crean said Green should have been called on a charge as Jaxon Etter was knocked to the floor on the decisive layup.

"Every referee describes to you if a man is retreating like Jaxon was and he's outside of the cylinder that it's an offensive foul," Crean said before pausing, perhaps in an attempt to avoid a fine.

Asked again about the play, Crean said, "I have zero interest in sending one dollar to the SEC ... but I would just say that everything that's been described to me in drawing charges, I would say that would be textbook."

Following Green's go-ahead layup, Georgia's Aaron Cook missed a long jumper from near half-court.

K.D. Johnson, who led Auburn with 20 points, said the Tigers' ability to recover after losing a big lead of 15 points shows "we're becoming a great team and we're comfortable with any situation."

Green had 19 for the Tigers.

NO. 5 KENTUCKY 66,

ALABAMA 55

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- TyTy Washington scored 15 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 rebounds and No. 5 Kentucky won its fourth straight with a victory over Alabama.

Five players scored in double digits for Kentucky (19-4, 9-2), led by Washington. Daimion Collins, Kellan Grady, Keion Brooks Jr. and Tshiebwe all scored 10 each.

Alabama (14-9, 4-6) shot 28% from the floor and 10% from three-point range, the latter being the worst of in Coach Nate Oats' tenure.

Charles Bediako scored 12 points and had eight rebounds to lead Alabama, which missed 12 shots in a row in the second half during a stretch where Kentucky pushed its lead from four points to 11.

Alabama's shooting woes were the main difference in the game: The teams were tied in turnovers (15) and Alabama outrebounded Kentucky 47-44.

NO. 22 TENNESSEE 81,

SOUTH CAROLINA 57

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Zakai Zeigler tied his career high with 18 points, all in the second half, including back-to-back three-pointers that broke open a tight game as No. 22 Tennessee won its fifth consecutive SEC game.

Josiah-Jordan James finished with a career-high 20 points for the Vols (16-6, 7-3), who were up just 40-37 early in the second half when Zeigler got things going.

Devin Carter and Erik Stevenson had 13 points each to lead South Carolina (13-9, 4-6).

VANDERBILT 75,

NO. 25 LSU 66

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Rodney Chatman scored a season-high 24 points, making 6 of 10 from three-point range, and Vanderbilt beat No. 25 LSU for the Commodores' biggest win this season.

Vanderbilt (12-10, 4-6) now has won two of its last three. Coach Jerry Stackhouse is now 2-9 against top 25 teams, and both have come against LSU and Coach Will Wade, a Nashville native, inside Memorial Gym on the same date.

LSU (16-7, 4-6) now has lost three in a row and six of seven. Tari Eason led LSU with 16 points, 14 in the second half. Eric Gaines had 14, and Darius Days added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

FLORIDA 62,

MISSISSIPPI 57, OT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Colin Castleton returned to the lineup and scored 17 points to spark Florida's overtime win over Mississippi.

In overtime, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had a couple of steals for Florida, the second one leading to a jumper by Castleton that gave the Gators a six-point lead, 56-50, with 1:27 to go. A three-point play by the Rebels' Luis Rodriguez made it 59-56 with 14 seconds left, but the Gators closed it out with a series of free throws by Tyree Appleby (Jacksonville).

Castleton, in his first game back since missing six games with a shoulder injury, added seven rebounds and three blocks. Appleby and Fleming scored 10 points each for Florida (15-8, 5-5 SEC).

Fagan led Mississippi (12-11, 3-7) with 15 points. Matthew Murrell had 14 points, including four three-pointers, and Nysier Brooks had 11 points to go with nine rebounds.

MISSOURI 70,

TEXAS A&M 66

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Kobe Brown made two free throws with 9 seconds remaining and finished with 21 points to help Missouri hold off Texas A&M.

Brown sank 5 of 9 shots from the floor and made 11 of 12 free throws for the Tigers (9-13, 3-6). He added 6 rebounds, 6 assists and blocked 2 shots. Jarron Coleman had 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from three-point range. Amari Davis and reserve Ronnie DeGray III scored 10 apiece.

Quenton Jackson and Hayden Hefner topped Texas A&M (15-8, 4-6) with 17 points each. Henry Coleman III scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half. Tyrece Radford added 11 points.

TOP 25

In other Top 25 games Saturday, Chet Holmgren had 20 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 blocks to lead No. 2 Gonzaga to a 90-57 victory over BYU. Julian Strawther scored 19 points and Andrew Nembhard added 15 for the Bulldogs (19-2, 8-0 West Coast). Rasir Bolton and Drew Timme each finished with 13. Gonzaga shot 57% from the floor in the first half on its way to a second dominant win over the Cougars this season. Gideon George scored 14 points to lead BYU (17-8, 5-5), and Seneca Knight added 13. ... Jaden Ivey scored 23 points and Trevion Williams added 19 as No. 4 Purdue snapped a five-game losing streak to Michigan, beating the Wolverines 82-76 to become the first team to reach 1,000 Big Ten wins. Williams came off the bench to hit 7 of 8 shots for the Boilermakers (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten). Zach Edey contributed 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds. ... Azuolas Tubelis scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kerr Kriisa added 13 points and No. 7 Arizona rallied in the second half for a 72-63 win over No. 19 Southern Cal. The Wildcats knocked off another ranked opponent just two days after beating No. 3 UCLA 76-66. Arizona (19-2, 9-1 Pac-12) trailed for a decent chunk of the second half and needed a 10-0 run late in the second half to take control. ... Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji each scored 18 points as No. 10 Kansas held on to the top spot in the Big 12 Conference race, beating No. 8 Baylor 83-59. The Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1) led by as many as 34 points late in the game. Baylor (19-4, 7-3) had won nine consecutive games against Top 10 opponents, but the Bears never got close to extending that streak. ... Freshman A.J. Griffin scored a season-high 27 points to help No. 9 Duke roll past rival North Carolina 87-67 in retiring Hall of Fame Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final visit to Chapel Hill. The Blue Devils shot 58% and took all drama out of the renewal of the famed rivalry early in both halves. The win allowed Duke (19-3, 9-2 ACC) to send Krzyzewski off with a 17th and final victory in the Smith Center, where he coached against the Tar Heels in its opening game in January 1986. ... Tyler Wahl made a tiebreaking layup with 30.5 seconds left to give No. 11 Wisconsin a 51-49 victory over Penn State that extended the Badgers' home winning streak in the series. After Myles Dread's layup with 51 seconds remaining capped a 9-0 run to tie the game for Penn State (9-10, 4-7 Big Ten), Wahl's basket put Wisconsin back ahead. ... Eric Dixon scored a career-high 24 points as No. 12 Villanova won its fifth game of the season against a Top 25 team, beating No. 17 UConn 85-74. Dixon had the breakout game of his two-year career and cruised past his previous best high of 15 points. He also grabbed 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-6, 10-3). RJ Cole led the Huskies (15-6, 6-4) with 25 points. ... Paul Mulcahy had 15 points and a career-high 12 assists and Ron Harper Jr. added 17 points to key Rutgers 84-63 rout of No. 13 Michigan State. Dean Reiber added a career-high 12 points and Caleb McConnell had 11 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals for the Scarlet Knights (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten). Michigan State (17-4, 8-3) was led by Gabe Brown with 20 points. ... Bryson Williams scored 15 points and Terrence Shannon sparked a second-half comeback for No. 14 Texas Tech in a 60-53 victory over West Virginia. Texas Tech (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) has won three in a row and five of the last six. ... Trent Frazier scored 23 points and Kofi Cockburn added 17 as No. 18 Illinois defeated Indiana 74-57. The Fighting Illini (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) have won the last two on the Hoosiers' home floor. ... Courvoisier McCauley scored 21 points and Jalen Terry had 13 as short-handed DePaul snapped a four-game losing streak by beating No. 21 Xavier 69-65. Javan Johnson scored 12 points and David Jones had 10 for DePaul (11-10, 2-9 Big East). ... Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones each scored 14 points as No. 23 Texas used a barrage of three-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half to pull away from No. 20 Iowa State 63-41. Carr's three-pointer at the start of the period was the first of six over nine minutes as the Longhorns stretched a two-point halftime lead to double digits. Courtney Ramey added 10 points for the Longhorns (17-6, 6-4 Big 12). Izaiah Brockington scored 12 for Iowa State (16-7, 3-7).