BEST-SELLERS

Fiction

1. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

2. THE MAID by Nita Prose. When a wealthy man is found dead in his room, a maid at the Regency Grand Hotel becomes a lead suspect.

3. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

4. THE HORSEWOMAN by James Patterson and Mike Lupica. As the Paris Olympics draw near, a mother and daughter, who are champion horse riders, compete against each other.

5. ONE STEP TOO FAR by Lisa Gardner. The second book in the Frankie Elkin series. Frankie searches for a young man who went missing during a bachelor party camping trip.

6. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

7. THE JUDGE’S LIST by John Grisham. The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.

8. THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT by Mitch Albom. After a ship explodes, 10 people struggling to survive pull a man who claims to be the Lord out of the sea.

9. WISH YOU WERE HERE by Jodi Picoult. Diana O’Toole re-evaluates her seemingly perfect life when a pandemic disrupts her vacation in the Galápagos Islands.

10. TO PARADISE by Hanya Yanagihara. Difficult circumstances and societal pressures affect characters living in America in 1893, 1993 and 2093.

Nonfiction

1. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America’s entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

2. ENOUGH ALREADY by Valerie Bertinelli. The actress and TV personality describes her personal setbacks and difficult journey to self-acceptance.

3. THE BETRAYAL OF ANNE FRANK by Rosemary Sullivan. New technology was used to investigate who revealed the location of Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis.

4. UNTHINKABLE by Jamie Raskin. The Maryland congressman describes leading the impeachment effort against the former president shortly after his son’s death by suicide and the insurrection at the Capitol.

5. GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

6. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson. The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

7. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father and leader of indie rock project Japanese Breakfast describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

8. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

9. UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

10. BLOOD IN THE GARDEN by Chris Herring. A senior writer for Sports Illustrated gives a history of the New York Knicks during the 1990s.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

3. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

4. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

5. NOVEMBER 9 by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

3. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

4. THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING by Joan Didion.

5. SAPIENS by Yuval Noah Harari.