Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Jan. 27

Charles and Maison Stice, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 28

Forrest and Katie Haley, Sherwood, daughter.

Tyquasha Jones and Andravyon Forrest, Crossett, son.

Jan. 30

Seth and Vanessa Pierce, White Hall, son.

Jan. 31

Justin and Alyssa Selby, Sherwood, son.

Jasmine Turner and Johnathon Williams, North Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 1

Jarron and Nathalie Brown, North Little Rock, son.

David and Chrystal Espinoza, Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Dec. 14

James and Jessica Watts, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 1

Terenisha Loudermilk and Bobby Boyd Jr., Benton, daughter.

Jan. 5

Candis Shrable, Jonesboro, son.

Jan. 6

Mitch and Allie Rouse, Sherwood, daughter.

Jan. 8

Cierra Beets, Rison, son.

Jan. 13

Brianna Washington, Wynne, son.

Jan. 14

Keylly Islas, Stuttgart, daughter.

Jan. 16

Natalie Moore, Carlisle, daughter.

Jan. 17

Dakota Livingston, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 25

Spencer and Patricia Barksdale, Bryant, daughter.

Jan. 27

Marquetta Purdiman, Little Rock, son.

Gage and Randi McCool, Benton, son.

Jan. 30

Steven and Kevan Meadors, Little Rock, daughter.